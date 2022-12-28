Arrest Report
Dec. 20, 10:13 p.m., Ryan C. Hobson, 44, Derby, Domestic Battery
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: December 28, 2022 @ 8:49 pm
Arrest Report
Dec. 20, 10:13 p.m., Ryan C. Hobson, 44, Derby, Domestic Battery
Dec. 20, 10:11 a.m., Stephanie M. Patterson, 22, Derby, Derby Warrant
Dec. 20, 8:32 a.m., Brandon A. Mood, 28, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Dec. 19, 5:19 p.m., Chance A. McCullough, 26, Derby, Sedgwick County Warrant
Dec. 19, 8:30 a.m., Cierra M. Jackson, 27, Derby, Derby Warrant
Dec. 19, 8:30 a.m., Annie L. Scott, 25, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Dec. 18, 10:54 p.m., Danny Diaz, 31, Wichita, Criminal Damage to Property