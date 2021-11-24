Arrests
Nov. 21, 10:04 p.m., Carl J. O’Shea, 35, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Nov. 20, 5:14 p.m., Katherine C. Landa, 37, Haysville, Derby Warrant
Nov. 20, 12:32 a.m., Christy Colbert, 59, Derby, Driving Under the Influence
Nov. 18, 8:02 a.m., Kacee C. Probst, 41, Hutchinson, Derby Warrant
Nov. 17, 11:06 p.m., Justin B. Pappan, 39, Derby, Driving Under the Influence
Nov. 17, 10:54 p.m., Jeremy J. Falley, 38, Newton, Driving while Revoked
Nov. 17, 8:15 a.m., Tracy M. McFadden, 36, Newton, Derby Warrant
Nov. 17, 3:10 a.m., Madison N. Burkey, 24, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Nov. 17, 1:43 a.m., Calvin L. Whitworth Jr., 46, Wichita, Outside Arrest
Nov. 17, 1:43 a.m., Steven D. Relford, 50, Wichita, Possession of Marijuana
Nov. 16, 9:04 a.m., Madonna M. Phelps, 24, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Nov. 15, 4:56 p.m., Roy M. Williams, 51, Wichita, Theft
Buglary
Nov. 20, 12:39 a.m., 1012 E. Twisted Oak Rd.
Nov. 18, 14:32 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave
Nov. 16, 10:01 a.m., report at 210 S. Water Ave.
Fraud
Nov. 19, 3:42 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Larceny
Nov. 21, 5:19 p.m., 333 W. Red Powell Dr.
Nov. 20, 2:02 p.m., report at 1912 N. Rock Rd.
Nov. 20, 9:35 a.m., report at 827 N. Tyndall Ct.
Nov. 18, 8:22 a.m., report at Derby High School, 920 N. Rock Rd.
Nov. 17, 11:34 p.m., 700 blk of N. El Paso Dr.
Nov. 17, 7:05 p.m., report at 5025 E. New Jersey Dr.
Nov. 17, 11:22 a.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave
Nov. 15, 3:43 p.m., report at Derby Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Nov. 14, 6:54 p.m., 333 W. Red Powell Dr.
Traffic Accidents
Nov. 20, 7:33 p.m., non-injury accident report, Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Nov. 20, 6:34 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. 63rd St. S.
Nov. 20, 5:08 p.m., non-injury accident, E. Derby Hills Dr. and N. Community Dr.
Nov. 20, 11:48 a.m., non-injury accident, 400 W. Patriot Ave.
Nov. 20, 2:35 a.m., non-injury hit-and-run, Michelle’s Beachhouse, 239 W. Greenway Blvd.
Nov. 17, 6:40 p.m., non-injury accident report, 1300 E. Meadowlark Blvd. #101
Nov. 17, 6:04 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, E. James St. and N. Woodlawn Blvd.
Nov. 17, 5:57 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Tall Tree Rd.
Nov. 16, 2:23 p.m., non-injury accident report, 1747 E. Osage Rd.
Nov. 16, 2:20 p.m., non-injury accident, E. Madison Ave. and N. Baltimore Ave.
Nov. 16, 7:53 a.m., injury hit-and-run, W. Red Powell Dr. and N. Buckner St.
Nov. 15, 12:42 p.m., non-injury accident report, Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Nov. 14, 11:01 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Patriot Ave.
Vandalism
Nov. 21, 7:37 a.m., report at E. Madison Ave. and N. Derby Ave.
Nov. 21, 2:03 a.m., 210 E. Shady Brook Ln.
Nov. 20, 11:48 a.m., report at 801 N. River St.
Nov. 20, 12:56 a.m., 825 E. Freedom St.
Nov. 19, 2:15 p.m., report at 709 N. Baltimore Ave.
Nov. 16, 5:47 p.m., report at E. Madison Ave. and N. Woodlawn Blvd.