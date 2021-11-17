Arrests
Nov. 7, 12:21 a.m., Tanya K. Przymus, 47, Derby, Driving Under the Influence
Nov. 7, 10:00 p.m., Sharita R. Jones, 45, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Nov. 7, 10:00 p.m., Rickie D. Patrick, 46, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Nov. 9, 7:53 p.m., Vanessa D. Perez-Timmons, 21, USA, Outside Arrest
Nov. 9, 9:21 p.m., Kristin M. Edson, 37, Derby, Domestic Battery
Nov. 10, 7:55 a.m., Ismael Ramirez-Arellano, 23, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Nov. 10, 11:04 p.m., Nicole L. Peters, 33, Derby, Driving Under the Influence
Nov. 12, 8:05 a.m., Ericka J. Grimes, 39, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Nov. 12, 10:45 p.m., Abel C. Molina, 31, Wichita, Outside Arrest
Nov. 13, 2:20 p.m., Michael K. Bubnis, 36, Wichita, Outside Arrest
Nov. 13, 2:20 p.m., Elijah A. Thomas, 25, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Nov. 13, 10:34 p.m., Christopher W. Perry, 33, Derby, Driving Under the Influence
Nov. 14, 11:00 p.m., Dakota K. Smith, 22, Wichita, Domestic Battery
Buglary
Nov. 12, 11:15 a.m., report at 324 E. Valley View St.
Nov. 12, 1:04 a.m., 433 S. Derby Ave.
Nov. 9, 11:01 a.m., report at 930 Laughlin Ct.
Forgery
Nov. 10, 2:16 p.m., Commerce Bank, 600 N. Rock Rd.
Fraud
Nov. 12, 11:06 a.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Nov. 11, 9:42 p.m., 1348 N. Dry Brook Ct.
Nov. 11, 6:27 p.m., Copperstone Apts., 430 N. Derby Ave. #117
Nov. 10, 7:10 p.m., 1348 N. Dr. Brook Ct.
Nov. 7, 3:11 p.m., Fairway Apts., 2425 N. Newberry St. #9105
Larceny
Nov. 14, 6:54 p.m., 333 W. Red Powell Dr.
Nov. 13, 8:18 p.m., report at Derby Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Nov. 13, 6:50 p.m., report at 1300 E. Meadowlark Blvd. #15205
Nov. 13, 12:15 p.m., report at 1707 E. Brendonwood Rd.
Nov. 13, 11:58 a.m., report at 807 N. Brook Forest Rd.
Nov. 10, 11:39 a.m., 333 W. Red Powell Dr.
Nov. 8, 5:32 p.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Nov. 7, 3:15 p.m., report at 700 E. Wahoo Cr.
Traffic Accidents
Nov. 14, 11:01 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Patriot Ave.
Nov. 13, 12:19 p.m., non-injury accident, E. Meadowlark Blvd. and N. Rock Rd.
Nov. 12, 7:22 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Nov. 12, 3:50 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Pinion Rd.
Nov. 12, 3:18 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, Derby Target, 2024 N. Rock Rd.
Nov. 10, 5:59 p.m., non-injury accident, W. Red Powell Dr. and N. Buckner St.
Nov. 10, 4:02 p.m., injury accident, E. Tall Tree Rd. and E. Waters Edge St.
Nov. 10, 7:50 a.m., non-injury accident, E. Pinion Rd. and N. Rock Rd.
Nov. 9, 3:49 p.m., non-injury accident, E. Madison Ave. and N. Woodlawn Blvd.
Nov. 9, 1:27 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Patriot Ave.
Nov. 9, 11:58 a.m., non-injury accident, N. Nelson Dr. and W. Meadowlark Blvd.
Nov. 8, 7:02 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, Derby Walgreens, 458 N. Baltimore Ave.
Nov. 8, 3:18 p.m., injury accident, N. Nelson Dr. and W. Red Powell Dr.
Nov. 8, 1:47 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Nov. 7, 10:02 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, 1400 N. Nelson Dr.
Nov. 7, 6:04 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Madison Ave.
Nov. 7, 11:02 a.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and N. College Park St.
Vandalism
Nov. 11, 11:46 a.m., report at 1001 E. Wedgewood Ct.