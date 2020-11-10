Arrests
Nov. 8, 3:41 a.m., Sean L. Haradon, 37, Wichita, Driving Under the Influence
Nov. 8, 12:51 a.m., Langdon P. Moore, 19, Derby, Driving Under the Influence
Nov. 7, 6:22 a.m., Steed A. Simmons Jr., 20, Derby, Driving Under the Influence and Possession of Liquor Underage
Nov. 6, 2:04 a.m., Gavin L. Vickery, 18 El Dorado, Outside Arrest
Nov. 5, 12:39 p.m., David G. Paine, 32, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Nov. 5, 9:42 a.m., Robert M. Williams, 62, Haysville, Derby Warrant
Nov. 5, 8:45 a.m., Anthony A. Doerfer, 24, Wichita, Violation of a Protective Order
Nov. 5, 8:29 a.m., Emilio Valentin, 20, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Nov. 5, 6:16 a.m., Brian D. Oesterle, 42, Derby, Outside Arrest
Nov. 3, 6:00 p.m., Amy Vickery, 20, Derby, Disorderly Conduct
Nov. 3, 6:00 p.m., Brennan C. Vickery, 20, Derby, Disorderly Conduct
Nov. 2, 8:59 a.m., Annabell K. Osborne, 31, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Burglary
Nov. 8, 10:32 a.m., report at 209 S. Crosswood Ln.
Nov. 6, 8:21 p.m., report at 1039 N. Baltimore Ave.
Forgery
Nov. 4, 5:34 p.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Fraud
Nov. 7, 11:29 a.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Nov. 6, 4:39 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Larceny
Nov. 8, 9:24 a.m., report at 1245 N. El Paso Dr.
Nov. 7, 2:55 p.m., report at Fairway Apts., 1401 E. Patriot Ave., #6205
Nov. 7, 5:13 a.m., report at Greens Apts., 1500 E. Tall Tree Rd., #23106
Nov. 1, 2:04 p.m., report at N. Buckner St. and N. Commerce Dr.
Nov. 1, 1:28 p.m., report at 1203 S. Park Hill St.
Traffic Accidents
Nov. 7, 7:21 p.m., injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Patriot Ave.
Nov. 5, 5:37 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Madison Ave.
Nov. 5, 12:01 a.m., non-injury accident, report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Nov. 3, 6:45 p.m., non-injury accident, E. Madison Ave. and N. Westview Dr.
Nov. 3, 3:29 p.m., non-injury accident, S. K-15 Highway and W. Meadowlark Blvd.
Nov. 2, 4:33 p.m., non-injury accident, Derby Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Nov. 2, 12:42 p.m., non-injury accident, WB W. Patriot Ave. to NB S. K-15 Highway
Nov. 1, 3:02 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Buckner St. and W. Patriot Ave.
Vandalism
Nov. 8, 5:18 p.m., report at 640 S. Partridge Ln.
Nov. 7, 1:41 a.m., report at 201 E. English St.
Nov. 5, 7:32 a.m., report at 619 N. Tanglewood Rd.
Nov. 4, 5:16 p.m., Madison Ave Park, 512 E. Madison Ave.
Nov. 3, 3:30 p.m., report at 208 S. Derby Ave.
Nov. 1, 11:48 a.m., report at Greens Apts., 1500 E. Tall Tree Rd., #29
Nov. 1, 12:23 a.m., report at 315 N. Willow Dr.