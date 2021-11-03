Arrests
Nov. 1, 3:16 a.m., Joshua J. Wheeler, 42, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Nov. 1, 3:16 a.m., Elexuis M. Smith, 21, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Nov. 1, 3:16 a.m., Raymond H. Pryor, 66, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Oct. 31, 1:30 p.m., Ritchie D. Hoyle, 29, Wichita, Outside Arrest
Oct. 30, 11:29 p.m., Warren R. Phillips, 63, Derby, Driving Under the Influence
Oct. 30, 11:03 p.m., 17-year-old juvenile male, Wichita, Driving Under the Influence
Oct. 30, 1:30 p.m., Brandon A.S. McConnell, 37, Wichita, Outside Arrest
Oct. 30, 1:38 a.m., Heather L. Leonard, 33, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Oct. 30, 1:38 a.m., Shane C. Henke, 37, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Oct. 28, 9:07 a.m., Ramona R. Burrows, 48, Derby, Derby Warrant
Oct. 28, 2:15 a.m., Aaron M. G. Mowen, 22, Wichita, Outside Arrest
Oct. 27, 5:52 p.m., James B. Koziar, 40, Wichita, Violating a Protective Order
Oct. 27, 9:40 a.m., Dustin P. Phillips, 32, Wichita, Criminal Trespass
Oct. 27, 5:35 a.m., Cale D. Lee, 21, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Oct. 26, 8:51 p.m., RaShawn M. Carter, 18, Wichita, Outside Arrest
Oct. 26, 12:36 a.m., Alan Flores, 25, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Burglary
Oct. 28, 2:20 p.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Fraud
Oct. 28, 9:00 a.m., Citizens Bank, 1033 N. Buckner Ave.
Oct. 27, 6:40 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 25, 12:49 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Larceny
Oct. 30, 7:03 p.m., 327 W. Red Powell Dr.
Oct. 29, 11:36 a.m., 1636 E. Blue Spruce Cr.
Oct. 27, 6:44 p.m., report at Derby Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Oct. 27, 4:50 p.m., report at 317 N. Rock Rd. #500
Oct. 27, 1:06 p.m., Dillons Marketplace, 1624 N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 26, 4:01 p.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 26, 4:48 a.m., report at 1124 E. Lost Hills St.
Oct. 25, 4:56 p.m., report at Derby Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Oct. 25, 3:18 p.m., report at 403 E. Wild Plum Rd.
Oct. 25, 1:37 p.m., report at 620 N. Rock Rd.
Traffic Accidents
Oct. 31, 5:45 p.m., non-injury accident, 1000 E. Pembrook Rd.
Oct. 31, 3:32 p.m., non-injury accident, 1812 N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 31, 12:59 p.m., non-injury accident, 1362 N. Sunset Dr.
Oct. 31, 12:55 p.m., non-injury accident report, Fairway Apts., 2425 N. Newberry St. #6106
Oct. 30, 9:40 p.m., non-injury accident report, Busters, 457 N. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 30, 4:35 p.m., non-injury accident, 1724 N. Walnut Creek Dr.
Oct. 29, 3:58 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 29, 4:22 p.m., non-injury accident, 1712 N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 29, 4:04 p.m., non-injury accident report, Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 28, 5:42 p.m., non-injury accident, E. 63rd St. S. and N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 28, 2:50 p.m., non-injury accident, E. Patriot Ave. and N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 27, 5:55 p.m., injury accident, N. Buckner St. and W. Tall Tree Rd.
Oct. 27, 4:53 p.m., non-injury accident, Dillons Marketplace, 1624 N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 27, 4:26 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Baltimore Ave. and W. Madison Ave.
Oct. 27, 3:45 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. James St.
Oct. 26, 8:21 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Patriot Ave.
Oct. 24, 8:10 p.m., non-injury accident, N. K15 Hwy. and N. Buckner Ave.
Oct. 24, 11:49 a.m., non-injury accident, E. Chet Smith Ave. and S. Sharon Dr.
Vandalism
Oct. 26, 8:51 a.m., report at Madison Ave. Park, 512 E. Madison Ave.
Oct. 25, 8:15 a.m., report at Riley Park, 1115 E. Kay St.
Oct. 24, 5:44 p.m., report at 610 E. Market St.