Arrests
Oct. 31, 11:23 p.m., Kyle J. Firner, 40, Newton, Driving While his Privileges were Revoked and a City of Newton Warrant
Oct. 31, 1:30 a.m., Wade A. Rivera, 27, Mulvane, Driving Under the Influence
Oct. 30, 10:52 p.m., Jamie S. Gordon, 22, Wichita, Outside Arrest
Oct. 30, 1:45 a.m., Anthony A. Doerfer, 24, Wichita, Violation of a Protective Order
Oct. 29, 6:05 p.m., Jessica J. Zimmerman, 32, Mulvane, Driving While Revoked
Oct. 28, 11:34 p.m., Brady J. Smith, 28, Derby, Outside Arrest
Oct. 27, 12:47 p.m., Mya N. Love, 21, Haysville, Derby Warrant
Oct. 26, 9:05 a.m., Keith B. Hickles Jr., 26, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Oct. 26, 9:05 a.m., Dewayne V. Hambright, 34, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Oct. 26, 9:05 a.m., Lindsay A. Garmon, 36, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Burglary
Oct. 31, 11:05 a.m., report at 907 E. Waters Edge St.
Oct. 30, 12:31 p.m., report at 1652 E. Tiara Pines PL.
Oct. 26, 8:30 p.m., report at 421 N. Westview Dr.
Oct. 26, 10:33 a.m., report at 2536 N. Nelson Dr.
Oct. 25, 2:50 p.m., report at 408 N. River St., #42
Forgery
Oct. 28, report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 28, 9:19 a.m., Meritrust Credit Union, 1615 N. Rock Rd.
Fraud
Oct. 29, 4:20 p.m., Brookridge Plz Apt., 1259 N. Buckner Ave., 219
Larceny
Nov. 1, 2:04 p.m., report at N. Buckner St. and N. Commerce Dr.
Nov. 1, 1:28 p.m., report at 1203 S. Park Hill St.
Oct. 31, 8:37 p.m., report at 1401 N. El Paso Dr.
Oct. 31, 6:19 p.m., 1313 E. Pinion Rd.
Oct. 31, 10:34 a.m., report at 1007 E. Clearlake St.
Oct. 30, 2:58 p.m., report at 1431 E. Cardinal Ln.
Oct. 30, 12:19 p.m., report at 2151 N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 29, 9:43 a.m., report at Fairway Aps, 1401 E. Patriot Ave., #104
Oct. 28, 6:40 p.m., 955 N. K-15 Highway
Oct. 28, 3:06 p.m., report at 119 S. Lauber Ln.
Oct. 28, 12:21 p.m., report at 501 S. Spring Creek Dr.
Oct. 28, 8:39 a.m., report at the Greens Apts., 1500 E. Tall Tree Rd., #23201
Oct. 27, 2:45 p.m., 400 N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 27, 1:16 p.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 27, 12:37 p.m., report at Hearth Hollow Apts., 300 S. Woodlawn Blvd., #312
Oct. 26, 3:23 p.m., report at 912 N. Ridgecrest Rd.
Oct. 26, 12:53 p.m., report at 1427 N. Windmill Ct.
Oct. 26, 4:39 a.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 25, 12:25 p.m., report at 1924 N. Rock Rd.
Traffic Accidents
Nov. 1, 3:02 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Buckner St. and W. Patriot Ave.
Oct. 31, 6:43 p.m., non-injury accident, report at 115 W. Tall Tree Rd.
Oct. 31, 11:54 a.m., injury accident, 1401 N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 31, 11:54 a.m., injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Oct. 30, 12:58 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. James St.
Oct. 29, 6:18 p.m., non-injury accident, report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 29, 5:33 p.m., injury accident, W. Red Powell Dr. and N. Buckner St.
Oct. 29, 12:38 p.m., non-injury accident, 620 N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 29, 6:50 a.m., non-injury accident, Derby High School, 920 N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 27, 7:54 a.m., non-injury accident, Derby High School, 920 N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 26, 4:03 p.m., non-injury accident, 1313 E. Deer Trail St.
Oct. 26, 10:31 a.m., non-injury accident, 401 N. McIntosh Rd.
Vandalism
Nov. 1, 11:48 a.m., report at Greens Apts., 1500 E. Tall Tree Rd., #29
Nov. 1, 12:23 a.m., report at 315 N. Willow Dr.
Oct. 31, 1:47 p.m., report at Greens Apts, 1500 E. Tall Tree Rd., # Bld8