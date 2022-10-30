Arrests
Oct. 30, 6:42 p.m., Reuben B. Leo, 25, USA, Interference with Law Enforcement
Oct. 30, 3:30 a.m., Bailey D. Withers, 25, Wichita, Driving Under the Influence
Oct. 30, 3:04 a.m., Aaron W. Stanz, 48, Derby, Driving Under the Influence
Oct. 30, 1:05 p.m., Jared L. Franks, 33, Wichita, Domestic Battery
Oct. 29, 10:49 p.m., Daniel J. Mcauliffe, 23, Derby, Driving Under the Influence
Oct. 29, 7:41 p.m., Joseph S. Johnson, 41, Rose Hill, Driving Under the Influence
Oct. 28, 4:30 p.m., Amber M. Gillespie, 38, Wichita, Outside Arrest
Oct. 28, 7:40 a.m., Davie M. Moss, 26, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Oct. 28, 7:40 a.m., Ashley M. Ketcher, 36, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Oct. 28, 7:40 a.m., Kyle J. Baker, 28, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Oct. 27, 8:45 a.m., William J. Krug, 60, El Dorado, Derby Warrant
Oct. 27, 1:24 a.m., Benjamin I. Stiles, 21, USA, Derby Warrant
Oct. 25, 3:55 p.m., Carman S. Walker, 48, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Oct. 25, 7:43 a.m., Nicholas M. Olin, 26, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Burglary
Oct. 30, 12:43 p.m., report at Shelton Collision Repair, 325 W. Patriot Ave.
Oct. 29, 4:42 p.m., 1609 N. Amber Ridge Cr.
Oct. 25, 3:29 a.m., report at 1311 E. Rushwood Dr.
Forgery
Oct. 26, 1:49 p.m., Bank of the West, 300 N. Rock Rd.
Fraud
Oct. 25, 1:39 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Larceny
Oct. 30, 7:57 p.m., report at 1621 N. Ridge Rd.
Oct. 27, 1:48 p.m., 1936 N. Rock Rd. #500
Oct. 24, 10:17 p.m., report at Raceway Car Wash, 240 W. Red Powell Dr.
Oct. 24, 5:15 p.m., report at 1423 N. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 24, 4:54 p.m., 831 N. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 24, 3:41 p.m., 1942 N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 23, 6:59 p.m., 230 W. Greenway Blvd.
Oct. 23, 6:46 p.m., report at 1300 E. Meadowlark Blvd. #11205
Oct. 23, 9:15 a.m., report at 901 E. Bellows St.
Traffic Accidents
Oct. 29, 7:31 p.m., injury accident, N. Buckner St. and W. Patriot Ave.
Oct. 29, 11:57 a.m., non-injury accident, 1200 N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 28, 5:21 p.m., non-injury accident report, 140 S. Valley Stream Dr.
Oct. 27, 8:14 p.m., non-injury accident, E. Meadowlark Blvd. and N. Woodlawn Blvd.
Oct. 27, 7:50 p.m., non-injury accident, K15 Hwy. and N. Buckner Ave.
Oct. 26, 11:19 a.m., non-injury accident, 1247 N. Rainbow Dr.
Oct. 25, 3:58 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and N. Rainbow Dr.
Oct. 25, 3:23 p.m., non-injury accident, 300 S. Rock Rd.
Oct. 25, 3:21 p.m., injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Madison Ave.
Oct. 25, 1:39 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Oct. 23, 12:14 a.m., non-injury accident, W. Rosewood Ln. and N. Buckner St.
Vandalism
Oct. 28, 7:38 p.m., Panther Stadium, 925 E. Madison Ave.
Oct. 27, 9:25 a.m., report at Derby Skate Park, 424 E. Market St.