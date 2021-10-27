Arrests
Oct. 25, 2:16 a.m., Alexis Luna, 22, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Oct. 25, 2:16 a.m., Marysol Castillo, 27, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Oct. 24, 11:15 p.m., Jaden W. Alsop, 26, Mulvane, Driving Under The Influence
Oct. 24, 10:44 p.m., Jacob G. Johnson, 24, Wichita, Driving While Revoked
Oct. 24, 12:17 a.m., Tanner G. McDaniel, 24, Mulvane, Driving Under The Influence
Oct. 23, 2:22 p.m., Clayton J. Worley, 30, Derby, Derby Warrant
Oct. 23, 1:27 a.m., Previn A.I. Tauer, 25, Derby, Driving Under The Influence
Oct. 22, 10:50 p.m., Marla J. Stark, 52, Derby, Driving Under The Influence
Oct. 22, 3:03 p.m., Erick C. Farrell, 26, Hutchinson, Outside Arrest
Oct. 21, 6:20 p.m., Nicholas J. Sheppard, 34, Rose Hill, Outside Arrest
Oct. 21, 8:34 a.m., Davonte A. Baskin, 29, Wichita, Violating A Protective Order
Oct. 21, 8:09 a.m., Marcives T. Grayson, 21, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Oct. 21, 8:09 a.m., Giavonte D. Medlock, 29, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Oct. 21, 2:29 a.m., Robert L. Sommerhauser Jr., 29, Mulvane, Driving Under The Influence
Oct. 20, 4:39 p.m., Brady J. Smith, 28, Derby, Outside Arrest
Oct. 20, 7:09 a.m., CJ Amidor Rickerson, 44, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Oct. 20, 7:09 a.m., Colten P. Red Thunder, 21, Derby, Derby Warrant
Oct. 20, 7:09 a.m., Courtney L. Radig, 28, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Oct. 19, 2:28 a.m., Kimberly S. Mitsell, 44, USA, Violating A Protective Order
Oct. 18, 9:51 p.m., Rayon D. Debose, 29, Oklahoma City, Okla., Outside Arrest
Oct. 18, 9:51 p.m., Shawna R. Harrison, 28, Broken Arrow, Okla., Outside Arrest
Oct. 18, 10:57 a.m., 14-year-old juvenile female, Wichita, Battery
Oct. 18, 4:20 a.m., Shericka S. Wimbley, 42, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Oct. 18, 4:20 a.m., Christopher D. Laffoon, 57, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Oct. 17, 11:04 p.m., Jamie R. Crosby, 48, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Oct. 17, 8:30 p.m., Anthoney X. Collins, 22, Derby, Criminal Damage to Property
Fraud
Oct. 22, 3:57 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 19, 9:48 a.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Larceny
Oct. 24, 7:49 p.m., report at 1430 N. Dry Creek Cr.
Oct. 22, 12:13 a.m., 912 N. Pin Oak Rd.
Oct. 21, 10:20 p.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 21, 7:42 p.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 20, 8:05 a.m., report at 2250 N. Nelson Dr.
Oct. 18, 8:55 p.m., 1800 N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 18, 6:06 p.m., report at E. Tall Tree Rd. and N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 17, 5:55 p.m., report at 2300 N. Nelson Dr. #5.
Oct. 17, 4:53 p.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Traffic Accidents
Oct. 24, 8:10 p.m., non-injury accident, N. K15 Hwy and N. Buckner Ave.
Oct. 24, 11:49 a.m., non-injury accident, E. Chet Smith Ave. and S. Sharon Dr.
Oct. 23, 9:58 p.m., non-injury accident, N. K15 Hwy and N. Frontage Rd.
Oct. 23, 8:51 p.m., non-injury accident, N. K15 Hwy and N. Frontage Rd.
Oct. 23, 6:53 p.m., injury accident, 2809 N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 23, 6:52 p.m., injury accident, E. Patriot Ave. and N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 23, 6:37 p.m., non-injury accident, 900 E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Oct. 23, 10:30 a.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Madison Ave.
Oct. 22, 2:17 p.m., non-injury accident, 116 S. Oak Forest Rd.
Oct. 21, 5:54 p.m., non-injury accident, 600 N. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 21, 5:51 p.m., non-injury accident, E. Madison Ave. and N. Woodlawn Blvd.
Oct. 20, 7:39 a.m., non-injury accident, N. Baltimore Ave. and W. Madison Ave.
Oct. 19, 4:07 p.m., non-injury accident, 2401 N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 18, 11:03 a.m., non-injury accident, S. Rock Rd. and E. Woodbrook Ln.
Oct. 17, 4:32 p.m., non-injury accident report, Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 17, 3:14 p.m., non-injury accident report, Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Vandalism
Oct. 24, 5:44 p.m., report at 610 E. Market St.
Oct. 23, 1:52 p.m., report at 1824 N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 21, 5:59 p.m., report at 1300 E. Meadowlark Blvd. #25104
Oct. 21, 9:39 a.m., report at 512 E. Madison Ave.
Oct. 17, 12:55 p.m., report at 51610 E. Kay St.