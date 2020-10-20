Arrests
Oct. 19, 12:36 a.m., Kylie D. Zimmerman, 28, Mulvane, Driving Under the Influence
Oct. 18, 6:05 p.m., Michael J. Taranovich, 43, Derby, Disorderly Conduct
Oct. 18, 6:02 p.m., Gregory H. Skelton, 21, Derby, Disorderly Conduct
Oct. 17, 1:31 a.m., Scott A. Brubaker, 28, Wichita, Endangering a Child, Driving Under the Influence and Driving While his Privileges were Suspended
Oct. 16, 4:20 p.m., Jacob M. Paiva, 27, Derby, Outside Arrest
Oct. 15, 10:58 p.m., Brandon K. Simmons, 26, Derby, Domestic Battery
Oct. 15, 2:57 p.m., Devon C. Marlow, 28, Wichita, Outside Arrest
Oct. 15, 1:41 p.m., Matthew D. Jacobs, 30, Derby, Domestic Battery
Oct. 15, 1:41 p.m., Faykeydra Y. Doran, 32, Derby, Domestic Battery
Oct. 15, 9:20 a.m., Tremont J. Sellers, 22, Wichita, Outside Arrest
Oct. 14, 10:45 p.m., Nathaniel G. Penner, 32, Derby, Derby Warrant
Oct. 14, 9:50 p.m., Steven C. Aiken, 40, Derby, Driving Under the Influence
Oct. 13, 8:50 p.m., Nathan D. Fine, 32, Derby, Derby Warrant
Oct. 13, 5:27 p.m., Robert J. Bankston, 44, Derby, Derby Warrant
Oct. 13, 8:20 a.m., Isaiah M. Jones, 24, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Oct. 13, 12:43 a.m., Lionel P. Moore, 29, Opa Lock, Fla., Driving Under the Influence and Possession of Marijuana
Oct. 12, 2:08 p.m., Breanna L. McNutt, 26, Derby, Derby Warrant
Oct. 12, 11:01 a.m., Eric J. Malone, 25, Andover, Outside Arrest
Oct. 12, 9:32 a.m., Amber N. Scuito, 30, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Oct. 12, 9:32 a.m., Cale D. Lee, 20, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Oct. 12, 9:32 a.m., Neilie D. Elvin, 45, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Fraud
Oct. 15, 1:46 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 13, 7:16 p.m., 327 W. Red Powell Dr.
Oct. 13, 12:53 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Larceny
Oct. 18, 4:20 p.m., report at 1030 E. Splitwood Way St.
Oct. 16, 6:28 p.m., 327 E. Red Powell Dr.
Oct. 16, 2:32 p.m., report at 1924 N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 12, 6:15 p.m., report at 1322 N. Rawhide St.
Oct. 12, 3:29 p.m., report at 919 N. Brook Forest Rd.
Oct. 12, 2:13 p.m., report at Derby Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Traffic Accidents
Oct. 17, 2:18 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, 2412 N. Forest Park St.
Oct. 17, 12:18 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Oct. 17, 11:47 a.m., injury accident, E. tall Tree Rd. and N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 15, 7:21 p.m., non-injury accident, report at Fairway Apts., 1401 E. Patriot Ave., #11103
Oct. 14, 9:20 p.m., non-injury accident, Hearth Hollow Apts., 200 S. Woodlawn Blvd., #620
Oct. 14, 5:30 p.m., non-injury accident, Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 13, 3:21 p.m., non-injury accident, E. Madison Ave. and N. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 13, 3:20 p.m., non-injury accident, E. Madison Ave. and N. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 12, 6:38 p.m., injury accident, E. 55th St. S. and S. Oliver St.
Oct. 12, 9:46 a.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Pinion Rd.
Oct. 11, 2:07 p.m., non-injury accident, E. Market St. and N. Baltimore Ave.
Vandalism
Oct. 15, 10:30 a.m., report at High Park, 2801 E. James St.
Oct. 12, 6:09 p.m., report at N. K-15 Highway and N. Frontage Rd.