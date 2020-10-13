Arrests
Oct. 11, 9:34 a.m., Jason R. Stone, 40, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Oct. 11, 1:57 a.m., Samantha L. Whetstine, 20, Twenty Nine Palms, CA, Driving Under the Influence, Driving While her Privileges were Suspended and Consuming an Alcoholic Beverage Underage
Oct. 9, 7:50 p.m., Anthony I. Talkington, 42, Wichita, Theft and Interference of a Law Enforcement officer, Sedgwick County Warrant and a Wichita Warrant
Oct. 9, 2:47 p.m., Travis S. Welliver, 46, Wichita, Outside Arrest
Oct. 8, 10:56 a.m., Crystal Y. Botteron, 42, Driving While Revoked
Oct. 8, 10:26 a.m., Ryan A. Young, 32, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Oct. 8, 8:51 a.m., Tina M. Brooker, 48, Derby, Derby Warrant
Oct. 8, 8:27 a.m., Standard L. Brown, 21, Arkansas City, Derby Warrant
Oct. 7, 8:34 a.m., Tammie L. Chaplin, 42, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Oct. 7, 12:28 a.m., Steven A. Blackburn, 36, Derby, Driving Under the Influence
Oct. 6, 8:22 a.m., Parker J. Bryan, 25, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Oct. 6, 1:22 a.m., Brandon E. Gilchrist, 19, Wichita, Driving Under the Influence and Transporting an Open Container
Oct. 5, 9:11 a.m., Gregory P. Washington, 19, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Oct. 5, 2:41 a.m., Evan E. Brooks, 27, Haysville, Driving Under the Influence
Burglary
Oct. 10, 2:11 a.m., 1239 N. Lakeview Dr.
Oct. 8, 2:21 p.m., report at the Greens Apts., 1500 E. Tall Tree Rd., #201
Oct. 5, 9:53 a.m., report at Shelton Collision Repair, 325 W. Patriot Ave.
Oct. 4, 1:25 a.m., report at 420 W. Mahoney Dr.
Fraud
Oct. 9, 8:42 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 8, 2:06 p.m., 601 N. Rock Rd.
Larceny
Oct. 10, 5:13 p.m., Derby Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Oct. 9, 4:52 p.m., 1924 N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 9, 4:33 p.m., report at 1300 E. Meadowlark Blvd., #05102
Oct. 9, 12:24 p.m., report at 825 E. Freedom St.
Oct. 9, 11:57 a.m., report at 3414 N. Laughlin St.
Oct. 9, 9:03 a.m., report at 807 E. Hickam St.
Oct. 9, 8:56 a.m., 2376 S. Cypress St.
Oct. 9, 7:23 a.m., report at 807 N. Tyndall Ct.
Oct. 8, 2:48 p.m., report at 1936 N. Rock Rd., #400
Oct. 8, 8:49 a.m., report at Derby High School, 920 N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 7, 11:20 a.m., report at 206 N. Valley Stream Ct.
Oct. 6, 6:05 p.m., report at Derby Target, 2024 N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 6, 8:39 a.m., report at 106 S. Circle Dr.
Oct. 5, 2:53 p.m., 327 W. Red Powell Dr.
Oct. 4, 5:00 p.m., report at 711 N. Bel Arbor St.
Oct. 4, 3:44 p.m., report at Derby Rec Center, 801 E. Market St.
Traffic Accidents
Oct. 11, 2:07 p.m., non-injury accident, E. Market St. and N. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 10, 7:26 p.m., injury accident, E. Cambridge St. and N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 9, 5:24 p.m., injury accident, W. Patriot Ave. and N. Buckner St.
Oct. 8, 3:29 p.m., injury accident, E. Madison Ave. and N. Mulberry Rd.
Oct. 8, 3:17 p.m., non-injury accident, W. Patriot Ave. and N. Commerce Dr.
Oct. 8, 1:30 p.m., non-injury accident, Derby Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Oct. 8, 7:28 a.m., non-injury accident, Derby High School, 920 N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 8, 7:16 a.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Madison Ave.
Oct. 7, 8:36 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Tall Tree Rd.
Oct. 6, 3:55 p.m., non-injury accident, E. Madison Ave. and N. Mulberry Rd.
Oct. 5, 6:15 p.m., non-injury accident, 1712 N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 4, 7:15 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, S. I-35 Highway and S. K-15 Highway
Oct. 4, 4:54 p.m., non-injury accident, WB E. Madison Ave. and EO N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 4, 1:40 p.m., non-injury accident, 107 E. Park Lane St.
Oct. 4, 12:23 p.m., non-injury accident, report at 1300 E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Vandalism
Oct. 10, 10:42 p.m., report at 400 S. Westview Dr.
Oct. 9, 7:47 a.m., report at 1436 E. Splitwood Way St.
Oct. 6, 12:40 a.m., report at 1400 N. Windmill Rd.
Oct. 5, 9:02 p.m., report at 249 W. Hunter St.
Oct. 4, 9:37 p.m., report at the Greens Apts., 1500 E. Tall Tree Rd., #17202
Oct. 4, 9:05 p.m., Derby Quik Trip, 2801 N. Rock Rd.