Arrests
Oct. 5, 12:51 a.m., Jovan J. McClellan, 32, Derby, Outside Arrest
Oct. 5, 6:28 p.m., Justin D. Camren, 33, Wichita, Outside Arrest
Oct. 6, 9:33 a.m., Aimee E. Devine, 26, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Oct. 7, 8:18 a.m., Kelly D. Tredway, 39, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Oct. 7, 8:18 a.m., Keanu M. Willis, 26, Derby, Derby Warrant
Oct. 7, 8:18 a.m., Scotty J. Duncan, 39, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Oct. 7, 8:41 a.m., Jesse Avarado-Avina Jr., 21, Liberal, Derby Warrant
Oct. 7, 11:40 a.m., April L. Nguyen, 43, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Oct. 7, 1:53 p.m., Castillo J. M. Guerra, 18, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Oct. 7, 6:03 p.m., Jordan D. Byrd, 25, Wellington, Outside Arrest
Oct. 7, 11:41 p.m., Jeremy E. L. Carroll, 42, Wichita, Driving While Revoked
Oct. 8, 7:36 a.m., Annabell K. Osborne, 32, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Oct. 8, 7:36 a.m., Chad R. Shinkle, 34, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Oct. 9, 2:50 a.m., Bryant G. Beason, 43, Wichita, Driving Under The Influence
Oct. 9, 9:54 p.m., Cody A. Rector, 26, Haysville, Derby Warrant
Oct. 9, 9:54 p.m., Devon C. Marlow, 29, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Oct. 9, 11:34 p.m., Andrew L. Robertson, 28, Derby, Driving Under The Influence
Oct. 10, 10:57 p.m., Brieonn L. James, 21, Wichita, Theft
Burglary
Oct. 8, 12:19 p.m., report at 1709 N. Rodge Rd.
Embezzlement
Oct. 3, 1:46 p.m., 966 N. Beaver Trail Rd.
Fraud
Oct. 9, 8:22 a.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 4, 1:13 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 4, 12:29 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Larceny
Oct. 8, 9:59 a.m., report at 2524 N. Nelson Dr.
Oct. 7, 1:49 p.m., report at 819 E. Morningview St.
Oct. 7, 12:46 p.m., report at N. Laughlin St. and E. Hickham St.
Oct. 7, 7:49 a.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 6, 10:02 p.m., Derby Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Oct. 5, 3:04 p.m., report at Derby Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Oct. 5, 11:40 a.m., report at 700 E. Dogwood Ct.
Oct. 4, 3:33 p.m., report at Derby Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Oct. 4, 3:31 p.m., report at 1051 N. Kokomo Ave.
Oct. 4, 4:06 p.m., report at Derby Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Oct. 4, 6:16 a.m., report at 760 N. Woodlawn Blvd.
Oct. 4, 5:23 a.m., report at 1051 N. Kokomo Ave.
Oct. 3, 4:06 p.m., report at 407 N. Zachary Dr.
Oct. 3, 2:01 a.m., report at 801 E. Kay St. #337B
Traffic Accidents
Oct. 9, 10:16 p.m., injury accident, 921 N. McIntosh Rd.
Oct. 8, 11:03 a.m., non-injury accident, Kwik Shop, 1431 N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 9, 9:41 a.m., injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Oct. 8, 9:17 a.m., non-injury accident, E. Tall Tree Rd. and N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 7, 6:09 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, Fairway Apts., 1401 E. Patriot Ave. #1103
Oct. 6, 3:28 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Madison Ave.
Oct. 6, 7:54 a.m., non-injury accident, E. Meadowlark Blvd. and N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 5, 6:29 p.m., non-injury accident report, 1407 E. Woodbrook Ct.
Oct. 4, 5:35 p.m., non-injury accident report, 444 S. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 4, 4:45 p.m., injury hit-and-run, E. Madison Ave. and N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 4, 12:09 p.m., non-injury accident, 2700 E. Keys Ct.
Oct. 3, 8:30 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Patriot Ave.
Oct. 3, 1:56 p.m., non-injury accident, 1106 N. Fontenelle Dr.
Vandalism
Oct. 4, 9:39 a.m., report at Madison Ave. Park, 512 E. Madison Ave.
Oct. 3, 5:42 p.m., report at E. Madison Ave. and N. High Park Dr.