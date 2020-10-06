Arrests
Oct. 4, 2:34 p.m., Lisa A. Stiles, 53, Wichita, Violation of a Protective Order
Oct. 2, 1:57 a.m., Brain E. Levesque, 23, Derby, Driving Under the Influence
Oct. 1, 9:20 a.m., Laveta J. Reeves, 48, Haysville, Derby Warrant
Sept. 30, 7:24 p.m., Melissa A. Puetz, 35, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 30, 8:30 a.m., Patrick W. Starbuck, 43, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 30, 3:21 a.m., John P. Sandford, 38, Augusta, Driving Under the Influence
Sept. 29, 9:18 a.m., Justin W. Belcher, 32, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 28, 8:24 p.m., Jacob T. Walker, 19, Haysville, Violation of a Protective Order
Sept. 28, 6:22 a.m., David E. Girard Jr. 23, Derby, Domestic Battery
Sept. 28, 12:10 a.m., Jessica L. Horner, 37, Udall, Derby Warrant
Burglary
Oct. 4, 1:25 a.m., report at 420 W. Mahoney Dr.
Sept. 28, 1:24 a.m., 324 N. Zachary Dr.
Sept. 27, 3:09 p.m., report at 413 E. Stone Path St.
Fraud
Oct. 2, 1:17 p.m., 3113 N. Nancy Ln.
Sept. 28, 1:12 p.m., 707 N. Bel Arbor St.
Larceny
Oct. 4, 5:00 p.m., report at 711 N. Bel Arbor St.
Oct. 4, 3:44 p.m., report at Derby Rec Center, 801 E. Market St.
Oct. 3, 12:50 p.m., report at Derby Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Oct. 3, 11:32 a.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 2, 10:08 p.m., Derby Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Oct. 2, 10:20 a.m., report at Derby Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Oct. 1, 3:53 p.m., report at 2020 N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 1, 10:05 a.m., report at 1220 N. Derby Ave.
Sept. 28, 12:48 p.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Sept. 28, 12:06 p.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Traffic Accidents
Oct. 4, 7:15 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, S. I-35 Highway and S. K-15 Highway
Oct. 4, 4:54 p.m., non-injury accident, WB E. Madison Ave. and EO N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 4, 1:40 p.m., non-injury accident, 107 E. Park Lane St.
Oct. 4, 12:23 p.m., non-injury accident, report at 1300 E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Oct. 3, 3:43 p.m., injury accident, N. K-15 Highway and N. Buckner Ave.
Oct. 3, 2:25 p.m., non-injury accident, E. Patriot Ave. and N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 2, 6:34 p.m., non-injury accident, report at 118 S. Oak Forest Rd.
Oct. 1, 4:52 p.m., non-injury accident, report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 1, 7:31 a.m., non-injury accident, Derby Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Sept. 30, 10:22 a.m., non-injury accident, Derby High School, 920 N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 29, 5:07 a.m., non-injury accident, report at 625 N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 29, 9:34 a.m., non-injury accident, E. 69th St. S. and S. K-15 Highway
Sept. 27, 5:49 p.m., injury accident, E. Tall Tree Rd. and N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 27, 2:52 p.m., non-injury accident, report at 1512 E. James St.
Sept. 27, 1:18 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and NO E. Madison Ave.
Sept. 27, 1:12 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, N. Rock Rd. and E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Vandalism
Oct. 4, 9:37 p.m., report at Greens Apts., 1500 E. Tall Tree Rd.
Oct. 4, 9:05 p.m., Derby Quik Trip, 2801 N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 3, 12:26 p.m., report at 522 S. Derby Ave.
Oct. 2, 12:37 p.m., report at 106 S. Circle Dr.