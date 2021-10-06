Arrests
Oct. 3, 9:03 p.m., Jeffery K. Beckwith, 43, Derby, Driving Under the Influence
Oct. 3, 7:20 p.m., Scott E. Wood, 46, Wichita, Outside Arrest
Oct. 1, 1:11 p.m., 14-year-old juvenile male of Derby, Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child
Sept. 30, 1:17 p.m., 14-year-old juvenile male of Derby, Burglary
Sept. 30, 12:59 p.m., Gregory J. Patton, 30, Derby, Derby Warrant
Sept. 29, 11:21 p.m., 17-year-old juvenile male of Mulvane, Driving Under the Influence
Sept. 29, 2:15 p.m., Jose A. Ayala-Rivera, 20, Derby, Derby Warrant
Sept. 29, 2:28 p.m., Harmony M. York, 41, Derby, Interfering with a Law Enforcement Officer
Burglary
Sept. 30, 3:24 p.m., report at 121 W. Emma St.
Sept. 26, 7:29 a.m., report at 1200 N. Briarwood Rd.
Embezzlement
Oct. 3, 1:46 p.m., 966 N. Beaver Trail Rd.
Fraud
Sept. 29, 11:08 a.m., 605 S. Buckner St. #28
Sept. 26, 2:28 p.m., 1138 N. Nelson Dr.
Larceny
Oct. 3, 4:06 p.m., report at 407 N. Zachary Dr.
Oct. 3, 2:01 a.m., report at 801 E. Kay St. #337B
Oct. 2, 1:32 p.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 2, 10:05 a.m., report at 515 S. Westview Dr.
Oct. 1, 2:09 p.m., report at 333 W. Red Powell Dr.
Sept. 30, 8:16 a.m., report at Greens Apts., 1500 E. Tall Tree Rd., #203
Sept. 29, 9:26 a.m., report at 1031 E. Waters Edge St.
Sept. 28, 3:36 p.m., report at Derby Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Sept. 28, 2:31 p.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Sept. 27, 7:00 p.m., report at Derby Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Sept. 27, 12:27 p.m., report at Derby Middle School, 801 E. Madison Ave.
Traffic Accidents
Oct. 3, 8:30 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Patriot Ave.
Oct. 3, 1:56 p.m., non-injury accident, 1106 N. Fontenelle Dr.
Oct. 2, 9:41 p.m., non-injury accident, 611 N. McIntosh Rd.
Oct. 2, 1:48 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Tall Tree Rd.
Oct. 2, 10:39 a.m., non-injury hit-and-run, 118 W. Lincoln St.
Oct. 2, 10:21 a.m., non-injury accident, 1020 N. Ridgecrest Rd.
Oct. 1, 6:38 p.m., injury accident, Butler County area, 15901 E. US 54 Hwy.
Sept. 30, 9:21 a.m., injury accident, S. K15 Hwy. and E. 63rd St. S.
Sept. 29, 3:24 p.m., non-injury accident, Derby High School, 920 N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 29, 2:22 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, 2518 N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 28, 5:36 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Madison Ave.
Sept. 28, 4:56 p.m., non-injury accident, E. Madison Ave. and N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 27, 6:26 p.m., non-injury accident, E. Cambridge St. and N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 27, 2:02 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, Kensington Pl. Cond., 301 S. Rock Rd.
Sept. 26, 7:11 p.m., non-injury accident, Derby Neighborhood Walmart, 1106 S. Rock Rd.
Sept. 26, 7:03 p.m., non-injury accident, 801 N. George Ave.
Vandalism
Oct. 3, 5:42 p.m., report at High Park, E. Madison Ave.
Oct. 2, 5:56 p.m., report at 1300 E. Meadowlark Blvd. #202
Oct. 1, 7:52 p.m., Madison Ave. Park, 512 E. Madison Ave.
Sept. 29, 9:50 a.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Sept. 28, 9:32 a.m., report at Warren Riverview Park, 321 W. Market St.
Sept. 27, 9:18 a.m., report at Tanglewood Elementary, 830 N. Ridgecrest Rd.
Sept. 27, 5:19 a.m., report at 800 E. English Ct.