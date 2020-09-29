Arrests
Sept. 27, 12:45 a.m., Paul G. Jeanes Jr., 38, Wichita, Driving Under the Influence
Sept. 26, 5:48 a.m., Cassandra L. Edwards, 24, Derby, Criminal Damage to Property
Sept. 26, 5:48 a.m., Dontez A. Brown, 25, Derby, Disorderly Conduct
Sept. 26, 2:59 a.m., Vincent J. Parlante, 18, Winfield, Driving Under the Influence
Sept. 24, 9:26 a.m., Malaysia Brown, 26, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 24, 8:48 a.m., Ducken D. Louis, 31, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 23, 8:22 a.m., Sabrina M. Sanchez, 26, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 23, 2:37 a.m., James M. Zuern, 32, Potwin, Derby Warrant
Sept. 23, 12:46 a.m., Ryan J. Tuck, 36, Wellington, Battery of a Law Enforcement officer, Interfering With a Law Enforcement officer and Driving Under the Influence
Sept. 22, 8:24 a.m., Shay H. Sweetwater, 24, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 21, 9:12 a.m., Demarte D. Jackson, 23, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Burglary
Sept. 27, 3:09 p.m., report at 413 E. Stone Path St.
Sept. 23, 4: 59 p.m., 2212 E. Summerset St.
Sept. 22, 2:11 p.m., report at 501 S. Riverview Ave.
Sept. 21, 4:00 a.m., 1300 E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Embezzlement
Sept. 24, 4:18 p.m., 203 W. Teal Dr.
Fraud
Sept. 23, 4:49 p.m., 707 N. Bel Arbor St.
Sept. 23, 11:34 a.m., 1201 N. Valley St.
Sept. 22, 12:27 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Larceny
Sept. 26, 8:09 p.m., report at Derby Walgreens, 458 N. Baltimore Ave.
Sept. 26, 10:49 a.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Sept. 24, 7:28 p.m., report at 2337 N. Duckcreek Ln.
Sept. 24, 5:40 p.m., report at 1350 N. El Paso Dr.
Sept. 24, 3:07 p.m., report at Derby Walgreens, 458 N. Baltimore Ave.
Sept. 24, 10:02 a.m., report at 209 W. Teal Dr.
Sept. 23, 10:19 p.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Sept. 23, 12:24 p.m., report at Derby Target, 2024 N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 23, 9:17 a.m., report at 1334 N. Dry Brook Ct.
Sept. 22, 1:51 p.m., W. Patriot Av. and S. K-15 Highway
Sept. 22, 1:50, 333 W. Red Powell Dr.
Sept. 21, 7:46 p.m., report at 1105 E. James St.
Sept. 21, 7:47 a.m., report at 1003 E. Summerchase Cir.
Sept. 20, 5:20 p.m., Derby Target, 2024 N. Rock Rd.
Traffic Accidents
Sept. 27, 5:49 p.m., injury accident, E. Tall Tree Rd. and N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 27, 2:52 p.m., non-injury accident, report at 1512 E. James St.
Sept. 27, 1:18 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. No. E. Madison Ave.
Sept. 27, 1:12 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Sept. 26, 9:55 p.m., non-injury accident, S. Woodlawn Blvd. and E. Chet Smith Ave.
Sept. 26, 9:55 p.m., injury accident, S. Woodlawn Blvd. and E. Chet Smith Ave.
Sept. 26, 10:01 a.m., non-injury accident, Derby Middle School, 801 E. Madison Ave.
Sept. 25, 8:43 p.m., non-injury accident, E. James St. and N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 25, 8:43 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. James St.
Sept. 25, 6:18 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Buckner St. and W. Patriot Ave.
Sept. 25, 5:02 p.m., injury accident, E. Madison Ave. and N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 25, 2:36 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, Derby Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Sept. 24, 5:21 p.m., non-injury accident, report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Sept. 23, 8:13 p.m., injury accident, E. Madison Ave. and N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 23, 5:19 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Sept. 23, 1:32 p.m., non-injury accident, E. James St. and N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 23, 9:50 a.m., injury accident, Derby Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Sept. 22, 7:05 p.m., non-injury accident, Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Sept. 22, 3:30 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Madison Ave.
Sept. 20, 4:05 p.m., non-injury accident, E. Patriot Ave. and N. Rock Rd.
Vandalism
Sept. 21, 9:23 a.m., report at 1300 E. Meadowlark Blvd. #BLDG 21
Sept. 20, 9:49 a.m., report at 713 N. Brook Forest Rd.
Sept. 20, 9:32 a.m., report at 249 W. Hunter St.