Arrests
Sept. 26, 10:20 p.m., Michael A. Rader, 42, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 25, 11:27 p.m., Jordyn A. Webb, 18, Wichita, Driving While Revoked
Sept. 25, 9:55 p.m., Dakota W. Schoenecker, 29, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 25, 9:55 p.m., Misty J. Ritchey, 45, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 25, 2:34 p.m., Gregory A. Adkins, 56, Clearwater, Derby Warrant
Sept. 25, 6:44 a.m., Lindsey A. Garmon, 26, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 24, 5:32 p.m., James B. Koziar, 29, Wichita, Criminal Damage To Property
Sept. 24, 3:31 a.m., Mercedes N. Velez, 24, Wichita, Driving Under The Influence
Sept. 23, 9:20 a.m., Richard D.M. Willard, 28, Derby, Violating A Protective Order
Sept. 21, 7:35 p.m., Emil S. Henson, 29, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 20, 11:55 p.m., Kimberly M. Torix, 32, Mulvane, Derby Warrant
Sept. 20, 8:55 p.m., Gunner A. Arrington, 19, Derby, Derby Warrant
Sept. 20, 8:30 a.m., Bryson J. Witcher, 27, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 20, 8:30 a.m., Zachary L. Huxley, 28, Mulvane, Derby Warrant
Burglary
Sept. 26, 7:29 a.m., report at 1200 N. Briarwood Rd.
Sept. 25, 2:40 a.m., report at 1300 E. Meadowlark Blvd. #26201
Sept. 24, 1:24 p.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Sept. 22, 9:54 a.m., 203 N. Osage Rd.
Sept. 20, 10:26 p.m., 605 S. Buckner St. #33
Fraud
Sept. 26, 2:28 p.m., 1138 N. Nelson Dr.
Sept. 24, 2:00 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Sept. 23, 4:07 p.m., 506 E. Pecan Ln.
Sept. 21, 4:44 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Larceny
Sept. 25, 2:51 p.m., report at 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Sept. 25, 1:18 p.m., 730 N. Woodlawn Blvd.
Sept. 23, 3:30 p.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Sept. 23, 11:45 a.m., report at 1501 S. Buckner St.
Sept. 23, 11:00 a.m., report at 725 S. Mockingbird Ln.
Sept. 22, 10:13 a.m., report at Derby Kwik Shop, 1431 N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 21, 9:52 p.m., report at 324 N. Willowcreek St.
Sept. 21, 6:12 p.m., 1329 N. Split Rail Ct.
Sept. 21, 8:02 a.m., report at E. 55th St. S. and Woodlawn Blvd.
Sept. 20, 11:40 a.m., report at Derby High School, 920 N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 20, 5:25 a.m., report at 1506 E. Kay St.
Sept. 20, 1:05 a.m., E. Kay St. and S. Sontag St.
Sept. 19, 3:54 p.m., report at 333 W. Red Powell Dr.
Sept. 19, 8:36 a.m., report at Greens Apts., 1500 E. Tall Tree Rd.
Sept. 19, 7:33 a.m., report at Greens Apts., 1500 E. Tall Tree Rd., #29101
Sept. 19, 7:13 a.m., report at Greens Apts., 1500 E. Tall Tree Rd., #31103
Sept. 19, 6:50 a.m., Greens Apts., 1500 E. Tall Tree Rd.
Traffic Accidents
Sept. 26, 7:11 p.m., non-injury accident, Derby Walmart, 1106 S. Rock Rd.
Sept. 26, 7:03 p.m., non-injury accident, 801 N. Georgie Ave.
Sept. 24, 1:59 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. 63rd St. S.
Sept. 24, 10:11 a.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Tall Tree Rd.
Sept. 24, 4:07 a.m., non-injury accident, 400 S. Rock Rd.
Sept. 22, 3:57 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Walnut Grove Rd.
Sept. 22, 11:56 a.m., non-injury accident, E. Patriot Ave. and N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 22, 7:55 a.m., non-injury hit-and-run, E. Madison Ave. and N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 22, 6:56 a.m., non-injury accident, W. Patriot Ave. and N. Nelson Dr.
Sept. 21, 5:36 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, E. Meadowlark Blvd. and N. Briarwood St.
Sept. 21, 3:13 p.m., non-injury accident, E. Chet Smith Ave. and S. Rock Rd.
Sept. 21, 1:11 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Cambridge St.
Sept. 21, 9:16 a.m., non-injury accident, N. K15 Hwy. and N. Frontage Rd.
Sept. 20, 7:39 p.m., non-injury accident, E. 63rd St. S. and N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 19, 11:58 a.m., non-injury accident, E. Madison Ave. and N. Rock Rd.
Vandalism
Sept. 24, 10:34 p.m., 930 E. Market St.
Sept. 22, 5:04 p.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.