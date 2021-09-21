Arrests
Sept. 19, 12:38 p.m., juvenile male, 14, Wichita, Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property
Sept. 19, 4:22 a.m., Christopher J. Nichol, 39, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 18, 8:56 p.m., Michael T. Robinson, 56, Mulvane, Driving Under the Influence
Sept. 18, 7:49 a.m., Ronald V. Crook, 64, Derby, Driving Under the Influence
Sept. 18, 1:52 a.m., Chelsie D. Fulfer, 27, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 18, 1:52 a.m., Madison N. Burkey, 25, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 17, 11:57 p.m., Stephanie D. Muller, 33, Derby, Driving Under the Influence
Sept. 17, 6:52 p.m., Bryan A. Turner, 36, Derby, Battery of a School Official, Assaulting a Law Enforcement Officer, Interfering with a Law Enforcement Officer and Criminal Trespass
Sept. 17, 3:13 a.m., Previn A. I. Tauer, 25, Derby, Outside Arrest
Sept. 16, 8:44 a.m., Rodolfo Ramirez, 32, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 14, 6:21 p.m., Trevor W. Brooks, 34, Augusta, Derby Warrant
Sept. 14, 12:11 a.m., Justin M. Lewis, 31, Wichita, Outside Arrest
Sept. 13, 10:38 p.m., Rony A.M. Casco, 34, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 13, 8:31 p.m., Ronreco M. Nesbitt, 32, Wichita, Outside Arrest
Sept. 13, 1:13 p.m., Michella A. Young, 43, Wichita, Outside Arrest
Burglary
Sept. 14, 11:19 a.m., N. Community Dr. and N. Woodlawn Blvd.
Fraud
Sept. 16, 10:37 a.m., 1660 E. Kay St.
Sept. 15, 1:38 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Sept. 14, 9:41 a.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Larceny
Sept. 19, 3:54 p.m., report at 333 W. Red Powell Dr.
Sept. 19, 6:50 a.m., Greens Apartments, 1500 E. Tall Tree Rd.
Sept. 17, 8:40 a.m., report at Derby Middle School, 801 E. Madison Ave.
Sept. 16, 4:23 p.m., report at 1027 E. Kay St.
Sept. 16, 3:41 p.m., report at Derby Rec Center, 801 E. Market St.
Sept. 15, 4:56 p.m., report at 1724 E. Oxford Cir.
Sept. 15, 8:22 a.m., report at 1701 E. Windwood Ct.
Sept. 14, 8:03 p.m., Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Sept. 14, 5:24 p.m., report at Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Sept. 13, 5:45 a.m., report at 1201 N. Lake Ridge Dr.
Traffic Accidents
Sept. 19, 11:58 a.m., non-injury accident, E. Madison Ave. and N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 18, 3:44 p.m., non-injury accident, E. Meadowlark Blvd. and N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 18, 2:09 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Patriot Ave.
Sept. 17, 6:18 p.m., non-injury accident, Panther Stadium, 925 E. Madison Ave.
Sept. 17, 5:28 p.m., non-injury accident, 300 E. Valley View St.
Sept. 16, 7:36 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Sept. 16, 7:40 a.m., non-injury accident, 1019 E. Stone Path St.
Sept. 14, 3:50 p.m., non-injury accident, Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Sept. 14, 3:34 p.m., non-injury accident, 1800 E. Madison Ave.
Sept. 14, 2:26 p.m., non-injury accident, S. Rock Rd. and E. Rockhill Ct.
Sept. 14, 8:39 a.m., non-injury accident, E. 63rd St. S. and N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 13, 11:54 a.m., non-injury accident, E. James St. and N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 13, 11:43 a.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Patriot Ave.
Vandalism
Sept. 18, 2:58 p.m., Derby Public Library, 1600 E. Walnut Grove Rd.
Sept. 17, 4:46 p.m., report at 1300 E. Meadowlark Blvd. #32303
Sept. 17, 2:06 p.m., report at 1300 E. Meadowlark Blvd. #12103
Sept. 17, 11:19 a.m., report at Tanglewood Elementary, 830 N. Ridgecrest Rd.