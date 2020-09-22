Arrests
Sept. 21, 4:07 a.m., Bryce C. Leonard, 21, Wichita, Battery of a Law Enforcement officer, Interfering With a Law Enforcement officer, Battery, Criminal trespass and Criminal Damage to Property
Sept. 20, 3:22 a.m., Richard R. Glimpse, 31, Wichita, Driving Under the Influence and possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Sept. 19, 11:38 p.m., Joshua A. Eckert, 24, Derby, Driving Under the Influence
Sept. 19, 12:53 p.m., Malachai N. Bunch-Page, 21, Derby, Criminal Damage to Property
Sept. 19, 8:38 a.m., Joseph K. Wahlenmaeir, 41, Derby, Domestic Battery and Criminal Damage to Property
Sept. 19, 2:22 a.m., Jennifer L. Dewey, 45, Derby, Interfering With a Law Enforcement Officer and Driving Under the Influence
Sept. 16, 3:41 p.m., Richard M. Gwyn, 31, Wichita, Outside Arrest
Sept. 16, 9:21 a.m., Richard B. Weeks, 37, Winfield, Derby Warrant
Sept. 15, 8:22 a.m., Nichole R. Chadeayne, 37, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 14, 9:21 a.m., Jobea J. McEachern, 35, Derby, Derby Warrant
Sept. 14, 9:21 a.m., Omar A. Ponce, 20, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 14, 9:21 a.m., Ryan J. Church, 38, Derby, Derby Warrant
Burglary
Sept. 19, 2:58 p.m., report at 2312 N. White Oak Rd.
Sept. 18, 4:28 p.m., report at 1301 N. Briarwood St.
Fraud
Sept. 14, 5:43 p.m., 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Sept. 14, 3:45 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Sept. 14, 1:53 p.m., 819 E. Lincoln St.
Sept. 13, 1:19 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Larceny
Sept. 20, 5:20 p.m., Derby Target, 2024 N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 19, 1:23 p.m., report at 1619 E. Carolyn St.
Sept. 18, 8:12 p.m., report at 1712 N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 18, 5:53 p.m., 333 W. Red Powell Dr.
Sept. 16, 4:31 p.m., report at Derby Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Sept. 16, 7:49 a.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Sept. 15, 3:19 p.m., report at 1348 N. Dry Brook Ct.
Sept. 14, 5:03 p.m., report at 2831 N. Button Bush St.
Sept. 14, 10:59 a.m., report at 222 E. Madison Ave.
Sept. 13, 10:27 a.m., report at 1340 N. Dry Creek Dr.
Traffic Accidents
Sept. 20, 4:05 p.m., non-injury accident, E. Patriot Ave. and N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 18, 9:34 a.m., non-injury accident, N. Westview Dr. and E. Market St.
Sept. 17, 6:20 p.m., injury accident, 217 N. Aspen Rd.
Sept. 16, 5:27 p.m., non-injury accident, report at 2042 E. Zachary Dr.
Sept. 16, 4:31 p.m., non-injury accident, E. 63rd St. S. and S. Southeast Blvd.
Sept. 15, 5:36 p.m., non-injury accident, E. 63rd St. S. and N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 15, 2:23 p.m., injury accident, E. Sunnydell St. and S. K-15 Highway
Sept. 14, 8:09 p.m., non-injury accident, report at Derby Dillons Marketplace, 1624 N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 14, 1:30 p.m., non-injury accident, E. 63rd St. S. S. K-15 Highway
Sept. 14, 10:12 a.m., non-injury accident, 600 E. Madison Ave.
Sept. 13, 11:23 a.m., non-injury accident, Derby Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Vandalism
Sept. 20, 9:49 a.m., report at 713 N. Brook Forest Rd.
Sept. 20 9:32 a.m., report at 249 E. Hunter St.
Sept. 19, 10:45 a.m., report at 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Sept. 14, 10:47 a.m., report at 844 N. Baltimore Ave.