Arrests
Sept. 14, 12:37 a.m., Erika B. Gurnsey, 24, Wichita, Driving Under the Influence, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Sept. 13, 2:32 a.m., James M. Connor, 23, Wichita, Driving Under the Influence
Sept. 12, 7:02 p.m., a 12-year-oold juvenile male, Derby, Assault
Sept. 12, 4:34 p.m., Ryan S. Hagler, 22, Derby, Domestic Battery
Sept. 12, 3:04 a.m., Kristopher W. Cannon, 40, Derby, Violation of a Protective Order
Sept. 11, 8:8 a.m., Alexander K. Richey, 32, Derby, Derby Warrant
Sept. 10, 10:33 a.m., Ivran L. Payne, 35, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 9, 11:07 p.m., Nicole L. Bell, 37, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 9, 5:45 p.m., Dustin J. Lunnin, 36, Wichita, Outside Arrest
Sept. 9, 5:45 p.m., Tyler J. Donley, 31, Wichita, Outside Arrest
Sept. 9, 3:32 p.m., Great H. Chukwu, 37, Derby, Criminal Damage to Property
Sept. 9, 3:34 p.m., Shanae Y. Chukwu, 31, Derby, Domestic Battery
Sept. 9, 12:38 p.m., a 13-year-old juvenile male, Wichita, Battery of a School Employee
Sept. 8, 10:50 a.m., Brandon T. Lewis, 25, Lehigh, Derby Warrant
Sept. 8, 3:47 a.m., Jacob M. Paiva, 27, Derby, Interference of a Law Enforcement Officer
Sept. 7, 9:15 a.m., Tiffany S. Allen, 28, Interferece of a Law Enforcement Officer
Sept. 7, 5:36 a.m., Corey A. Denayer, 38, Wichita, Criminal Trespass
Sept. 5, 7:21 p.m., Steven C. Aiken, 39, Derby, Domestic Battery
Sept. 5, 11:45 a.m., Kasandra A. Perry, 32, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 5, 11:45 a.m., Andrew M. Smith, 30, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 5, 11:45 a.m., Jaime A. Granados, 25, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 5, 11:45 a.m., Marco A. Moreno, 19, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Burglary
Sept. 11, 2:51 a.m., report at 1209 N. Baltimore Ave.
Embezzlement
Sept. 11, 12:16 p.m., 1252 N. Briarwood Rd.
Fraud
Sept. 13, 1:19 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Sept. 10, 12:23 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Larceny
Sept. 13, 10:27 a.m., report at 1340 N. Dry Creek Dr.
Sept. 12, 9:05 p.m., Derby Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Sept. 11, 8:00 p.m., report at Derby Target, 2024 N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 10, 8:00 p.m., report at Derby Target, 2024 N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 8, 3:39 a.m., 230 S. Baltimore Ave.
Sept. 7, 1:06 p.m., report at High Park, 2801 E. James St.
Sept. 7, 10:50 a.m., 333 W. Red Powell Dr.
Sept. 4, 6:34 p.m., report at Derby Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Sept. 4, 12:10 p.m., report at 1311 E. Rushwood Dr.
Traffic Accidents
Sept. 13, 11:23 a.m., non-injury accident, Derby Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Sept. 11, 10:26 p.m., injury accident, 1219 N. Fontenelle Dr.
Sept. 11, 5:57 p.m., non-injury accident, report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Sept. 11, 4:35 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Patriot Ave.
Sept. 11, 4:32 p.m., non-injury accident, 3240 E. 83rd St. S.
Sept. 11, 4:14 p.m., non-injury accident, 212 W. Washington St.
Sept. 11, 4:00 p.m., non-injury accident, E. 63rd St. S. and N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 10, 7:35 p.m., non-injury accident, Busters, 457 N. Baltimore Ave.
Sept. 9, 5:07 p.m., non-injury accident, Derby Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Sept. 9, 3:51 p.m., injury accident, W. Patriot Ave. and S. K-15 Highway
Sept. 8, 6:20 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Tall Tree Rd.
Sept. 8, 4:51 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, E. James St. and N. Woodlawn Blvd.
Sept. 8, 4:51 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Sept. 8. 3:41 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Sept. 6, 8:38 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Pinion Rd.
Sept. 5, 12:32 p.m., non-injury accident, report at Derby Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Sept. 4, 4:26 p.m., non-injury accident, E. Meadowlark Blvd. and S. K-15 Highway
Sept. 4, 3:08 p.m., non-injury accident, report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Vandalism
Sept. 6, 10:25 p.m., report at Derby Target, 2024 N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 6, 8:22 p.m., Madison Ave. Park, 512 E. Madison Ave.