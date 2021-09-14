Arrests
Sept. 11, 3:48 p.m., Raphael R. Stokes Sr., 40, Derby, Domestic Battery
Sept. 11, 2:40 p.m., Benjamin J. Leonard, 25, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 11, 2:50 a.m., Dustin D. Roper, 41, Derby, Derby Warrant
Sept. 10, 12:52 p.m., Thomas A. Kirby, 60, Derby, Domestic Battery
Sept. 10, 7:43 a.m., Levi J. Foust, 32, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 10, 2:28 a.m., Ariel A. Mireles, 30, Wichita, Interfering With a Law Enforcement Officer
Sept. 9, 10:04 a.m., Nicholas S. Hickman, 37, Derby, Domestic Battery
Sept. 9, 8:34 a.m., Promise K. R. Eden, 26, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 9, 8:14 a.m., Jack A. Long, 48, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 8, 8:06 a.m., Giesele L. Booker, 34, Mulvane, Derby Warrant
Sept. 6, 9:46 p.m., Jamie E. Williams, 43, Clearwater, Derby Warrant
Sept. 6, 9:16 p.m., Nathan D. Fine, 33, Derby, Derby Warrant
Sept. 5, 9:38 p.m., Dale E. Loveless, 26, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 5, 9:38 p.m., Danny L. Jennings, 58, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 5, 9:38 p.m., April L. Casper-Turley, 44, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 5, 6:10 p.m., Randall L. Lucas Jr., 31, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 5, 6:10 p.m., Fernando J. Figueroa-Rosello, 44, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 4, 5:43 p.m., Valarie E. Villareal, 35, USA, Criminal Trespass
Sept. 3, 9:10 a.m., Jason J. Truax, 45, Sparks, Nev., Outside Arrest
Burglary
Sept. 11, 2:37 a.m., 2425 N. Newberry St. #6201
Sept. 7, 10:38 p.m., 1250 N. Sunset Dr.
Sept. 6, 4:05 p.m., report at 572 S. Spring Creek Dr.
Aug. 30, 1:25 p.m., report at 207 S. Buckner Ave.
Forgery
Sept. 7, 3:14 p.m., 1412 N. Woodlawn Blvd.
Fraud
Sept. 12, 4:16 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Sept. 11, 11:52 a.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Sept. 10, 3:35 p.m., N. Baltimore Ave. and N. K15 Hwy.
Sept. 10, 11:31 a.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Sept. 7, 6:26 p.m., E. 95th St. S. and S. K15 Hwy.
Sept. 2, 4:53 p.m., Derby Rec Center, 801 E. Market St.
Aug. 31, 4:42 p.m., Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Aug. 31, 3:25 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Aug. 30, 2:48 p.m., Fairway Apartments, 1401 E. Patriot Ave. #12101
Larceny
Sept. 12, 2:06 p.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Sept. 12, 9:53 a.m., report at 777 E. Meadowlark Pl.
Sept. 10, 3:43 p.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Sept. 8, 5:54 p.m., Derby Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Sept. 7, 6:26 p.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Sept. 7, 6:10 p.m., report at 801 N. Georgie Ave.
Sept. 7, 11:26 a.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Sept. 7, 12:52 a.m., 1619 E. Oxford Ct.
Sept. 2, 11:41 a.m., report at 207 S. Buckner Ave.
Sept. 2, 7:59 a.m., report at 855 E. Greenway Ct.
Sept. 2, 7:53 a.m., report at 830 E. Greenway Ct.
Sept. 2, 7:13 a.m., report at 1215 N. Derby Ave.
Aug. 31, 7:23 p.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Aug. 31, 7:05 p.m., 1936 N. Rock Rd. #500
Aug. 31, 11:20 a.m., Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Aug. 30, 2:45 p.m., report at Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Aug. 30, 12:57 p.m., Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Traffic Accidents
Sept. 11, 6:14 p.m., non-injury accident, 1718 N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 11, 11:33 a.m., injury accident, E. Madison Ave. and N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 10, 7:06 p.m., non-injury accident, Intrust Bank, 1501 N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 10, 11:33 a.m., injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. James St.
Sept. 10, 3:18 p.m., non-injury accident, W. Red Powell Dr. and N. Buckner St.
Sept. 8, 9:40 a.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. 63rd St. S.
Sept. 7, 3:34 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, 525 E. Twisted Oak Rd.
Sept. 7, 11:56 a.m., non-injury accident report, N. Baltimore Ave. and E. Market St.
Sept. 6, 5:40 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock rd. and E. Cambridge St.
Sept. 6, 10:16 a.m., non-injury hit-and-run, 906 E. Winding Lane St.
Sept. 4, 1:59 p.m., non-injury accident, Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Sept. 4, 10:46 a.m., injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. 63rd St. S.
Sept. 3, 5:47 p.m., injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Madison Ave.
Sept. 3, 1:30 p.m., non-injury accident, Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Sept. 2, 5:44 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run accident, 1606 E. Virginia St.
Sept. 1, 5:17 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Baltimore Ave. and W. Madison Ave.
Aug. 31, 7:46 a.m., injury accident, N. Mulberry Rd. and E. Madison Ave.
Aug. 30, 4:55 p.m., non-injury accident report, 1436 E. Alise St.
Aug. 30, 3:07 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Vandalism
Sept. 8, 6:50 p.m., S. Derby Ave. and E. Kay St.
Sept. 2, 7:58 p.m., report at 1300 E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Sept. 1, 3:54 p.m., report at 2001 N. Rock Rd.