Arrests
Sept. 3, 10:42 p.m., Susan K. Hunsecker, 51, Wichita, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and a City of Wichita Warrant
Sept. 3, 8:29 a.m., Charles K. Perry, 35, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 3, 7:53 a.m., Ashlynn A. Johnson, 26, Derby, Derby Warrant
Sept. 1, 11:32 p.m., Sean K. Langschwager, 51, Udall, Driving Under The Influence and Transporting an Open Container
Sept. 1, 3:58 p.m., Chaya D. Callahan, 25, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 8:23 a.m., Brandon D. Buckmaster, 30, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Aug. 31, 8:35 a.m., Chelsie D. Fulfer, 26, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Burglary
Aug. 31, 1:34 p.m., report at 900 E. Twisted Oak Rd.
Fraud
Sept. 3, 2:44 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Sept. 3, 2:31 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Larceny
Sept. 3, 9:48 p.m., Derby Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Sept. 3, 8:37 p.m., report at High Park, 2801 E. James St.
Sept. 3, 4:45 p.m., 1924 N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 2, 11:34 p.m., report at 1311 E. Rushwood Dr.
Sept. 2, 4:23 p.m., report at Derby Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Sept. 2, 4:09 p.m., report at Derby Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Aug. 30, 7:57 p.m., report at 1812 N. Rock Rd.
Aug. 30, 7:43 p.m., report at 1812 N. Rock Rd.
Aug. 30, 5:38 p.m., Derby Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Traffic Accident
Sept. 3, 7:47 p.m., non-injury accident, Derby Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Sept. 3, 6:46 p.m., injury accident, E. Madison Ave. and N. Georgie Ave.
Sept. 3, 6:37 p.m., non-injury accident, S. Rock Rd. and E. Chet Smith Ave.
Sept. 3, 5:06 p.m., non-injury accident, W. Meadowlark Blvd. and N. Buckner Ave.
Sept. 3, 4:55 p.m., non-injury accident, W. Market St. and N. River St.
Sept. 3, 3:56 p.m., non-injury accident, E. James St. and N. Lakeview Dr.
Sept. 3, 9:23 a.m., non-injury accident, report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Aug. 31, 9:58 a.m., non-injury accident, report at Derby Target, 2024 N. Rock Rd.
Aug. 31, 8:54 a.m., non-injury accident, Derby Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Aug. 31, 7:00 a.m., injury accident, 800 E. Winding Lane Ct.
Aug. 30, 9:25 p.m., non-injury accident, E. Meadowlark Blvd. and N. Rock Rd.
Aug. 30, 4:28 p.m., non-injury accident, E. Patriot Ave. and N. Rock Rd.
Vandalism
Sept. 3, 6:21 p.m., report at Hearth Hollow Apts., 400 S. Woodlawn Blvd., #204B
Sept. 3, 4:27 p.m., Hearth Hollow Apts., 400 S. Woodlawn Blvd., #204B