Arrests
Aug. 23, 12:15 a.m., Jamie S. Gordon, 23, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Aug. 23, 12:14 a.m., Kenneth L. Collins, 55, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Aug. 23, 12:12 a.m., Sarah A. Spicer, 24, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Aug. 22, 4:38 p.m., Johnny E. Griffith, 57, Cheney, Outside Arrest
Aug. 21, 11:36 p.m., Ace L. Watson, 46, Cheney, Outside Arrest
Aug. 21, 11:40 p.m., Adrienne N. Luna, 38, Mulvane, Driving Under the Influence
Aug. 21, 5:58 p.m., Benjamin J. Leonard, 25, Wichita, Interference with a Law Enforcement Aug. 21, 5:59 p.m., Justin R. Ralph, 43, Derby, Outside Arrest
Officer
Aug. 21, 2:51 p.m., Adela Monzon, 42, Derby, Driving Under the Influence
Aug. 20, 11:08 p.m., Deborah K. Howell, 67, Udall, Driving While Revoked
Aug. 20, 10:05 p.m., Jeffrey P. Whisler, 40, Wichita, Driving While Revoked
Aug. 19, 11:51 p.m., Gregory N. Rogers, 66, Derby, Driving Under the Influence
Aug. 19, 2:10 p.m., Brenna L. McNutt, 27, Derby, Outside Arrest
Aug. 18, 10:26 p.m., Elias T. Riojas, 26, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Aug. 17, 5:38 p.m., Richard Pfannenstiel, 68, Wichita, Outside Arrest
Aug. 17, 12:23 a.m., Joshua D. Moss, 40, Wichita, Outside Arrest
Aug. 16, 11:05 p.m., Carrie A. Shivers, 31, Wichita, Driving While Revoked
Aug. 16, 12:48 p.m., Adrian R. Esparza-Ramirez, 35, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Aug. 16, 9:19 a.m., Tammie L. Chaplin, 43, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Aug. 16, 9:19 a.m., Ulysses S. Wright III, 60, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Aug. 16, 9:19 a.m., Justin B. Kellogg, 32, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Burglary
Aug. 18, 8:47 p.m., 1234 N. Georgie Ave.
Embezzlement
Aug. 17, 1:41 p.m., 2007 E. Quail Hollow St.
Fraud
Aug. 21, 11:09 a.m., 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Aug. 20, 6:03 p.m., 1127 N. Sunset Dr.
Aug. 20, 10:08 a.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Aug. 20, 9:27 a.m., 1300 E. Meadowlark Blvd. #11201
Aug. 19, 12:43 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore
Aug. 16, 10:56 a.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Larceny
Aug. 21, 8:13 p.m., report at Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Aug. 21, 7:53 p.m., report at Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Aug. 20, 3:29 p.m., 1930 N. Rock Rd. #500
Aug. 18, 8:04 p.m., report at 129 E. Edgemoor St.
Aug. 18, 7:38 p.m., 1114 N. Nelson Dr.
Aug. 18, 5:16 p.m., report at 510 S. Baltimore Ave.
Aug. 18, 3:58 p.m., report at 940 N. Baltimore Ave.
Aug. 18, 1:29 p.m., report at 419 E. Burning Tree Rd.
Aug. 17, 9:26 a.m., report at 1659 E. Kay St.
Traffic Accidents
Aug. 22, 5:43 p.m., non-injury accident, Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Aug. 20, 10:02 a.m., non-injury accident, N. Johnson Dr. and W. Red Powell Dr.
Aug. 18, 4:45 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Woodlawn Blvd. and E. Patriot Ave.
Aug. 18, 3:00 p.m., non-injury accident, Derby High School, 920 N. Rock Rd.
Aug. 18, 2:19 p.m., non-injury accident, 2451 N. Rock Rd.
Aug. 18, 1:51 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run accident, 420 N. Baltimore Ave.
Aug. 18, 11:55 a.m., non-injury hit-and-run accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Aug. 17, 8:32 p.m., injury accident, S. K15 Hwy. and E. 69th St. S.
Aug. 17, 2:45 p.m., non-injury accident, Casey’s General Store, 400 N. Rock Rd.
Aug. 17, 8:16 a.m., non-injury accident report, Warren Riverview Park, 321 W. Market St.
Aug. 17, 7:42 a.m., non-injury accident, E. James St. and N. Rock Rd.
Aug. 16, 4:44 p.m., non-injury accident, E. Meadowlark Blvd. and N. Rawhide St.
Aug. 16, 3:48 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run accident, Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Vandalism
Aug. 22, 1:49 p.m., Kwik Shop, 1431 N. Rock Rd.
Aug. 20, 1:23 p.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Aug. 20, 2:18 a.m., report at Michelle’s Beach House, 239 W. Greenway Blvd.
Aug. 16, 4:01 p.m., report at 1300 E. Meadowlark Blvd. #203