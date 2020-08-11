Arrests
Aug. 9, 9:02 p.m., Cody M. Smith, 33, and Brady J. Smith, 27, both of Derby, Disorderly Conduct
Aug. 9, 5:01 p.m., Jorge E. Montelongo, 18, Derby, Domestic Battery
Aug. 9, 12:20 a.m., Shaylyn J. Hanson, 24, Wichita, Driving Under the Influence
Aug. 8, 8:01 p.m., Kiley L. Eubank, 40, Wichita, Outside Arrest
Aug. 8, 12:44 a.m., a 16-year-old juvenile female and a 17-year-old juvenile female both of Derby and a 16-year-old female of Wichita, Possession of Cereal Malt Beverage by A Minor
Aug. 7, 10:16 p.m., Sean C. Carver, 48, Derby, Criminal Damage to Property
Aug. 6, 9:23 a.m., Brain K. Brewer, 54, Mulvane, Derby Warrant
Aug. 6, 8:05 a.m., Queenadasha M. Livingstone, 26, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Aug. 6, 4:40 a.m., a 17-year-old juvenile female of Derby, Possession of Hallucinogens
Aug. 4, 3:33 p.m., Steven D. T. Pham, 33, Wichita, Possession of Marijuana
Aug. 4, 8:43 a.m., Matthew R. Kelly, 33, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Aug. 3, 1:31 p.m., Tosha A. Potts, 43, Wichita, Assault
Aug. 3, 9:10 a.m., Michael E. Barhizer, 45, Wichita, Outside Arrest
Aug. 3, 8:48 a.m., Mark S. Agnew, 54, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Aug. 3, 8:48 a.m., Thomas A. Wood, 46, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Burglary
Aug. 4, 10:50 a.m., report at 808 S. Buckner St.
Fraud
Aug. 8, 4:09 p.m., 333 W. Red Powell Dr.
Aug. 6, 5:07 p.m., 1433 N. Windmill Ct.
Aug. 6, 12:48 p.m., 1433 N. Windmill Ct.
Aug. 5, 2:59 p.m., 1624 N. Rock Rd.
Aug. 3, 5:01 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Larceny
Aug. 9, 8:05 p.m., 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Aug. 9, 7:20 p.m., report at Raceway Car Wash, 240 W. Red Powell Dr.
Aug. 9. 3:58 p.m., report at Derby Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Aug. 7, 10:54 p.m., Derby Kwik Shop, 1431 N. Rock Rd.
Aug. 7, 8:52 p.m., report at 205 N. Westview Dr.
Aug. 7, 8:33 p.m., report at 205 N. Westview Dr.
Aug. 6, 2:46 p.m., report at Derby Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Aug. 6, 12:26 p.m., report at 141 E. Kay St., #100
Aug. 2, 1:14 p.m., report at 2413 N. Rough Creek Rd.
Traffic Accidents
Aug. 9, 6:12 p.m., non-injury accident, report at Fairway Apts., 1401 E. Patriot Ave., #13203
Aug. 8, 5:56 p.m., non-injury accident, report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Aug. 8, 5:25 p.m., non-injury accident, report at 8449 S. Minnesota Cir.
Aug. 8, 11:02 a.m., non-injury accident, E. Tall Tree Rd. and N. Rock Rd.
Aug. 8, 10:19 a.m., injury accident, E. Kay St. and E. Tiara Pines St.
Aug. 7, 4:50 p.m., injury accident, E. Meadowlark Blvd. and N. Rawhide St.
Aug. 6, 7:15 p.m., non-injury accident, Greens Apts., 1500 E. Tall Tree Rd.
Aug. 5, 10:43 a.m., non-injury accident, report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Aug. 4, 7:51 a.m., non-injury accident, report at 2243 N. Ironwood Ct.
Aug. 3, 4:24 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Aug. 3, 2:22 p.m., non-injury accident, E. Meadowlark Blvd. and N. Rock Rd.
Vandalism
Aug. 8, 4:00 p.m., report at 2825 N. Rock Rd.
Aug. 3, 2:52 p.m., report at 740 N. Westview Dr.