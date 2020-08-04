Arrests
Aug. 3, 5:13 a.m., Landis Boyd IV, 24, Derby, Derby Warrant
Aug. 3, 1:44 a.m., Philip A. Rickerson Jr., 25, Wichita, Interfering with the Duties of a Law Enforcement Officer and a City of Wichita Warrant
Aug. 1, 11:05 p.m., Lisa A. Stiles, 53, Wichita, Domestic Battery
Aug. 1, 5:07 p.m., Peter A. Mogul, 40, Wichita, Driving While Revoked
Aug. 1, 2:31 a.m., Tyler A. Davis, 22, Haysville, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of drug Paraphernalia and Driving Under The Influence
July 31, 1:51 a.m., a 15-year-old juvenile male and a 13-year-old juvenile male, both of Derby, Possession of Marijuana, possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Cereal Malt Beverage by a Minor
July 30, 9:29 p.m., Lorenza A. Valencia, 38, Derby, Domestic Battery
July 30, 5:32 p.m., Dustin J. Lunnin, 36, Wichita, Violation of a Protective Order
July 30, 8:48 a.m., Tony L. Marshall Jr., 35, Derby, Derby Warrant
July 30, 8:33 a.m., Samantha M. Weaver, 33, Derby, Domestic Battery
July 28, 10:00 a.m., Matthew A. Hahn, 33, Wichita, Derby Warrant
July 28, 1:05 a.m., Brady K. Mounts, 23, Derby, Driving Under the Influence
July 27, Jonathan F. Hood, 19, Atlanta, Criminal Damage to Property
July 27, 3:26 p.m., Travis D. Smith, 46, Mulvane, Outside Arrest
July 27, 9:04 a.m., Danielle S. Tillcock, 39, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Burglary
Aug. 1, 8:47 p.m., report at 228 N. Derby Ave.
July 26, 12:37 a.m., report at 1311 E. Rushwood Dr.
Fraud
July 29, 8:27 a.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Larceny
Aug. 2, 1:14 p.m., report at 2413 N. Rough Creek Rd.
July 31, 10:37 p.m., report at 1300 E. Meadowlark Blvd., #23202
July 29, 5:59 p.m., report at Hearth Hollow Apts., 300 S. Woodlawn Blvd, #320
July 28, 9:46 p.m., W. Meadowlark Blvd. and S. K-15 Highway
July 28, 1:27 p.m., 711 N. Baltimore Ave.
Traffic Accidents
Aug. 1, 2:25 p.m., non-injury accident, Derby Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Aug. 1, 10:03 a.m., injury accident, report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
July 30, 3:47 p.m., non-injury accident, report at N. K-15 Highway and N. Buckner Ave.
July 27, 5:21 p.m., non-injury accident, S. K-15 Highway and E. 63rd St. S.
Vandalism
Aug. 1, 1:17 p.m., report at Fairway Apts., 1401 E. Patriot Ave., #202