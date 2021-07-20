Arrests
Jul. 18, 3:01 p.m., Ginger K. Hopper, 41, Mulvane, Driving Under the Influence
Jul. 18, 3:01 a.m., Hunter Mohr, 19, Derby, Driving Under the Influence
Jul. 16, 8:38 a.m., Damian A. Villa-Greene Jr., 27, Derby, Derby Warrant
Jul. 16, 8:38 a.m., Leiani L. Hekekia, 23, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Jul. 16, 8:38 a.m., Sean M. Gisick, 30, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Jul. 15, 9:42 p.m., Teresa A. Mount, 66, Derby, Domestic Battery
Jul. 15, 4:27 p.m., Jeremiah D.R. Davis, 29, Derby, Derby Warrant
Jul. 15, 11:06 a.m., Alissa D. Saindon, 33, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Jul. 15, 5:30 a.m., Andrea M. Roberts, 31, Derby, Outside Arrest
Jul. 15, 5:30 a.m., Matthew D. Warren, 33, Derby, Outside Arrest
Jul. 14, 8:24 a.m., Blake A. Richardson, 30, Mulvane, Derby Warrant
Jul. 13, 9:26 p.m., Davie M. Moss, 24, Derby, Violation Of Protection Order
Jul. 13, 5:13 p.m., Gunner A. Arrington, 19, Derby, Derby Warrant
Jul. 13, 8:25 a.m., Jamie S. Gordon, 23, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Jul. 12, 5:56 p.m., Scott E. Wood, 46, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Burglary
Jul. 12, 2:56 a.m., 1301 E. Deer Trail St.
Fraud
Jul. 16, 4:35 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Jul. 16, 12:22 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Jul. 15, 10:11 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Jul. 14, 6:45 a.m., 1713 N. Amber Ridge St.
Larceny
Jul. 16, 4:39 p.m., report at N. Rock Rd. and E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Jul. 15, 2:07 p.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Jul. 13, 2:40 p.m., report at 207 S. Buckner Ave.
Jul. 12, 11:11 a.m., report at 1300 E. Meadowlark Blvd. #27103
Jul. 12, 10:27 a.m., report at 2536 N. Nelson Dr.
Jul. 12, 3:35 a.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Traffic Accidents
Jul. 18, 9:35 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run accident, Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Jul. 18, 2:23 a.m., non-injury accident, 917 N. Baltimore Ave.
Jul. 17, 9:26 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Jul. 16, 5:29 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Jul. 16, 5:00 p.m., injury accident, 1934 N. Rock Rd.
Jul. 16, 4:03 p.m., non-injury accident report, Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Jul. 15, 6:47 p.m., non-injury accident, 1624 N. Rock Rd.
Jul. 15, 3:00 p.m., non-injury accident, S. K15 Hwy. and W. Patriot Ave.
Jul. 14, 1:32 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run accident, 1630 E. Madison Ave.
Jul. 14, 12:34 p.m., non-injury accident, Target, 2024 N. Rock Rd.
Jul. 13, 4:49 p.m., injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Cambridge St.
Jul. 13, 12:00 p.m., non-injury accident, E. Madison Ave. and N. Georgie Ave.
Jul. 12, 5:46 p.m., non-injury accident, W. Patriot Ave. and S. K15 Hwy.
Jul. 12, 5:39 p.m., non-injury accident, W. Patriot Ave. and S. K15 Hwy.
Jul. 12, 2:43 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Baltimore Ave. and W. Madison Ave.
Jul. 12, 12:53 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Woodlawn Blvd. and E. Meadowlark Blvd.