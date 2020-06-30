Arrests
Issac L. Hord, 19, Possession of drugs and Battery LEO.
June 27, Kenneth L. Collins, 53, Wichita, Outside Warrant.
June 27, Edward. W. Smith Jr., 31, Derby, Driving Under the Influence.
Ella C. Branum, 46, Derby, Outside Warrant.
June 25, Rika L. Evans, 31, Wichita, Outside Warrant.
June 25, Terisha L. Evans, 31, Theft and Outside Warrant.
June 25, Jared C. Breitenbach, 27, Derby, Derby Warrant.
Jerrod M. Portenier, 28, Haysville, Derby Warrant.
Dane A. O’Conner, 34, Wichita, Derby Warrant.
Charles E. Gray, 40, Wichita, Derby Warrant.
June 24, Brent E. Richardson, 51, Derby, Driving Under the Influence.
June 25, Tynisha L. Thomas, 27, Wichita, Derby Warrant.
June 24, Dominique L. Brown, 34, Wichita, Derby Warrant.
June 23, William W. Alexander, 59, Wichita, Theft.
June 22, Travis B. Shain, 42, Derby, Derby Warrant.
Burglary
June 22, 3:35 p.m., report at 2001 E. Zachary Dr.
Fraud
June 27, 1:13 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
June 25, 6:37 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
June 25, 12:47 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
June 22, 4:36 p.m., 2621 N. Tamarisk St.
Larceny
June 27, 7:43 p.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
June 26, 3:10 p.m., 333 W. Red Powell Dr.
June 26, 3:04 p.m., 33 W. Red Powell Dr.
June 24, 10:57 a.m., Derby Target, 2024 N. Rock Rd.
June 23, 1:49 p.m., report at Derby Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
June 23, 12:46 p.m., Derby Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
June 22, 5:11 p.m., 333 W. Red Powell Dr.
June 22, 3:14 p.m., Derby Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Traffic Accidents
June 27, 6:49 p.m., non-injury accident, N. K-15 Highway and N. Buckner Ave.
June 26, 4:22 p.m., non-injury accident, 1712 N. Rock Rd.
June 26, 1:31 p.m., non-injury accident, E. Patriot Ave. and N. Rock Rd.
June 25, 12:45 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. 63rd St. S.
June 25, 12:29 p.m., non-injury accident, 2100 N. Rock Rd.
June 24, 1:30 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, 809 N. Woodlawn Blvd.
June 24, 11:01 a.m., non-injury hit-and-run, 1640 E. Tall Tree Rd.
June 22, 4:54 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, 917 N. Baltimore Ave.
Vandalism
June 28, 7:54 p.m., report at 1914 N. Pepper Corn Rd.
June 27, 2:42 p.m., report at 721 N. Pin Oak Ct.