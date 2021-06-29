Arrests
June 27, 2:08 am., Jason B. McKenzie, 43, Andover, Driving Under the Influence
June 27, 1:35 a.m., Kyle W. Cooper, 30, Wichita, Outside Arrest
June 26, 5:47 p.m., Salvador H. Aguilar, 45, Wichita, Derby Warrant
June 26, 3:57 a.m., Shane M. Feast, 25, Derby, Criminal Damage to Property
June 24, 8:49 a.m., Phoebe Mackay, 22, Augusta, Derby Warrant
June 24, 8:26 a.m., Peter A. Moguel Jr., 41, Wichita, Derby Warrant
June 22, 9:37 pm., Alfredo C. Limones, 50, Wichita, Driving Under the Influence
June 21, 11:35 a.m., David M. Crawford Jr., 42, Udall, Derby Warrant
Burglary
June 22, 2:53 a.m., 605 S. Buckner St.
June 22, 12:38 a.m., report at 1234 N. Georgie Ave.
June 20, 10:01 p.m., report at 427 N. Derby Ave.
Fraud
June 23, 12:41 p.m., 2501 N. Sawgrass Ct.
June 23, 9:02 a.m., 1101 N. Wild Turkey Ct.
Larceny
June 27, 6:32 p.m., report at Casey’s General Store, 400 N. Rock Rd.
June 26, 6:19 p.m., report at 2218 N. Forest Park St.
June 26, 1:24 p.m., report at 1300 E. Meadowlark Blvd.
June 25, 4:48 p.m., Derby Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
June 25, 12:08 p.m., N. Baltimore Ave. and W. Wedgewood Dr.
June 24, 8:27 p.m., report at Derby Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
June 24, 6:23 p.m., report at Derby Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
June 21, 3:42 p.m., report at 620 N. Rock Rd.
June 20, 5:28 p.m., report at Derby Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
June 20, 9:52 a.m., 915 N. K15 Hwy.
Traffic Accidents
June 27, 3:10 p.m., non-injury accident, W. Patriot Ave. and N. Buckner St.
June 26, 2:47 p.m., injury accident, E. Madison Ave. and N. Rock Rd.
June 26, 9:07 a.m., non-injury accident, Derby Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
June 25, 10:52 p.m., injury accident, N. Nelson Dr. and W. Crestway Ave.
June 25, 5:18 p.m., injury accident, W. Kay St. and S. Buckner Ave.
June 25, 5:11 p.m., injury accident, 300 S. Baltimore Ave.
June 25, 2:44 p.m., non-injury accident report, Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
June 25,1:43 a.m., non-injury accident, E. Tall Tree Rd. and N. Forest Park St.
June 24, 11:25 a.m., non-injury accident report, Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
June 24, 8:52 a.m., non-injury accident report, Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
June 23, 6:33 p.m., non-injury accident, E. Madison Ave. and N. Rock Rd.
June 23, 5:18 p.m., non-injury accident, E. Rockhill Ct. and S. Rock Rd.
June 23, 7:26 a.m., non-injury accident, 1499 N. K15 Hwy.
June 22, 9:16 p.m., non-injury accident, 206 W Fernell St.
June 22, 8:22 p.m., non-injury accident, 1818 N. Rock Rd.
June 22, 4:19 p.m., non-injury accident, S. K15 Hwy and W. Meadowlark Blvd..
June 22, 5:21 p.m., non-injury accident report, 1148 N. Raintree Dr.
June 22, 4:20 p.m., non-injury accident, S. K15 Hwy and W. Meadowlark Blvd.
June 22, 12:25 p.m., non-injury accident, W. Crestway Ave. and N. Buckner Ave.
June 21, 3:48 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Meadowlark Blvd.
June 21, 4:12 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, S. Southeast Blvd. and W. Patriot Ave.
June 20, 5:50 p.m., injury accident, E. Meadowlark Blvd. and N. Woodlawn Blvd.
June 20, 5:53 p.m., injury accident, E. Meadowlark Blvd. and N. Dry Creek Dr.
Vandalism
June 21, 7:28 a.m., report at N. Cross Creek St. and E. Twisted Oak Rd.
June 20, 1:33 p.m., report at 315 E. Burning Tree Rd.