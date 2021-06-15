Arrests
June 12, 9:17 p.m., Ulysses S. Wright, III, 60, Wichita, Interference With A Law Enforcement Officer
June 11, 11:09 p.m., Robert J. Jones, 36, Wichita, Derby Warrant
June 10, 9:35 a.m., Nicole K. Fountain, 43, Haysville, Derby Warrant
June 10, 8:41 a.m., Tony L. Marshall, Jr., 36, Wichita, Derby Warrant
June 8, 11:58 a.m., Caesar J. Gonzales, 48, Wichita, Driving While Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked
June 7, 4:15 p.m., Christopher A. Hurst, 34, Wichita, Outside Arrest
June 7, 2:17 a.m., Christopher J. Thompson, 39, Wichita Derby Warrant
June 7, 1:06 a.m., Kevin L. Casey, 28, Wichita, Outside Arrest
Burglary
June 11, 10:56 p.m., 541 S. Circle Dr.
June 11, 7:34 a.m., report at 1413 E. Pine Tree Rd.
Fraud
June 9, 9:42 a.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Larceny
June 13, 10:25 a.m., report at 323 E. Tall Tree Rd.
June 11, 4:49 p.m., Derby Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
June 11, 1:33 p.m., report at 210 E. Maryland St.
June 11, 7:01 a.m., report at 300 block of N. Kokomo
June 11, 6:33 a.m., report at 1431 N. Baltimore Ave.
June 10, 7:55 p.m., report at Dillons Derby Marketplace, 1624 N. Rock Rd.
June 10, 4:32 p.m., report at Derby Hills Elementary, 2230 N. Woodlawn Blvd.
June 10, 11:20 a.m., 333 W. Red Powell Dr.
June 7, 3:25 p.m., report at Derby Golf Course, 2600 N. Triple Creek Dr.
June 7, 2:40 a.m., 1206 N. Armstrong Ct.
Traffic Accidents
June 11, 4:51 p.m., non-injury accident, 1812 N. Rock Rd.
June 11, 4:23 p.m., non-injury accident, S. K-15 Hwy. and W. Patriot Ave.
June 10, 11:20 p.m., non-injury accident, E. 63rd St. S. and N. Rock Rd.
June 10, 9:49 p.m., injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Patriot Ave.
June 10, 6:15 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, N. Rock Rd. and E. Patriot Ave.
June 10, 4:47 p.m., non-injury accident, 1720 E. Walnut Grove Rd.
June 10, 8:37 a.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Madison Ave.
June 9, 9:49 p.m., injury accident, W. Patriot Ave. and N. Buckner St.
June 8, 7:49 a.m., non-injury hit-and-run, 1126 N. Sunset Dr.
June 7, 8:37 a.m., non-injury accident, E. Tall Tree Rd. and N. Rock Rd.
June 6, 3:11 p.m., non-injury accident, E. Tall Tree Rd. and N. Rock Rd.
Vandalism
June 13, 7:58 p.m., report at N. Rock Rd. and E. Patriot Ave.
June 11, 7:38 a.m., report at 2132 N. Woodlawn Blvd.
June 10, 6:19 a.m., report at 616 N. Baltimore Ave.