Arrests
June 7, 2:17 a.m., William T. Clatterbuck, 64, Wichita, Driving Under the Influence
June 5, 12:12 a.m., Oscar Salinas, 28, Wichita, Driving Under the Influence
June 4, 4:09 p.m., Eric J. Botteron, 45, Wichita, Outside Arrest
June 4, 8:25 a.m., Marshall A. L. Lane, 41, Wichita, Derby Warrant
June 4, 4:43 a.m., Tiffany L. Schieffeibein, 34, Derby, Driving Under the Influence
June 4, 2:24 a.m., Nicholas K. Adams, 39, Colwich, and Danielle L. Adams, 33, Colwich, Interference with a Law Enforcement Officer
June 4, 2:18 a.m., Richard R. Bordwell, 39, Wichita, Driving Under the Influence
June 3, 9:53 a.m., De Andre M. Dunsmore, 28, Wichita, Derby Warrant
June 3, 8:34 a.m., Cole E. Weyer, 38, Wichita, Derby Warrant
June 3, 8:28 a.m., Antwan J. Collum, 33, Wichita, Derby Warrant
June 3, 8:28 a.m., James J. Black, 40, Wichita, Derby Warrant
June 3, 1:50 a.m., Nick G. Mills, 38, Derby, Driving Under the Influence
June 2, 1:20 p.m., Dax R. Harper, 27, Derby, Domestic Battery
June 1, 8:27 p.m., Cody M. Smith, 34, Derby, Derby Warrant
June 1, 3:20 p.m., Caleb E. Alfaro, 23, Derby, Derby Warrant
June 1, 9:12 a.m., Anthony R. Tinsley, 25, Wichita, Derby Warrant
June 1, 9:12 a.m., Michael K. McKenzie, 27, Wichita, Derby Warrant
June 1, 9:12 a.m., Tristen J. Bitner, 24, Wichita, Derby Warrant
May 31, 6:41 p.m., James B. Melton, 36, Derby, Derby Warrant
May 30, 7:37 p.m., Shaun W. Bullard, 52, Derby, Driving Under the Influence
May 30, 2:29 a.m., David E. Winegeart, 35, Mulvane, Driving Under the Influence
May 29, 6:48 a.m., Eric J. Bogguess, 41, Derby, Domestic Battery
May 29, 3:27 a.m., Dwayne E. Littleton, 51, Wichita, Driving Under the Influence
May 28, 8:30 a.m., Spencer M. Beicker, 27, Wichita, Derby Warrant
May 28, 2:17 a.m., Ryan C. Murdoch, 37, Wichita, Driving Under the Influence
May 28, 12:20 a.m., Colton P. Red Thunder, 21, Derby, Criminal Damage To Property
May 27, 8:28 a.m., Lorenzo A. Parker, 23, Wichita, Derby Warrant
May 26, 11:53 p.m., Amanda R. Walls, 48, Derby, Driving Under the Influence
May 26, 8:40 a.m., Cody R. Thompson, 38, Derby, Derby Warrant
May 26, 12:57 a.m., Megan J. Ruyle, 23, Derby, Driving Under the Influence
May 26, 11:53 p.m., Jenny V. Bittinger, 52, Winfield, Driving Under the Influence
May 24, 9:56 p.m., Lacie M. Marshall, 30, Derby, Driving Under the Influence
May 24, 8:38 a.m., Joseph W. Vigil, 42, Wichita, Derby Warrant
May 24, 8:38 a.m., Scott D. Shaffer, 58, Wichita, Derby Warrant
May 24, 8:38 a.m., Benjamin P. Sandler, 40, Wichita, Derby Warrant
May 24, 8:38 a.m., Michael C. Gallow, 39, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Burglary
June 5, 5:51 p.m., report at 1311 E. Rushwood Dr.
June 4, 8:24 p.m., report at 603 W. Lincoln St.
June 3, 8:21 a.m., report at 2216 E. Newberry St.
June 2, 11:55 a.m., report at 1242 N. Briarwood Rd.
May 28, 1:18 p.m., report at 218 E. Washington St.
Fraud
June 5, 10:20 a.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Larceny
June 6, 8:12 p.m., report at Wichita South Station, 211 E. Pawnee Ave.
June 5, 4:25 p.m., report at Rock River Rapids, 1900 E. James St.
June 5, 8:55 am., Derby Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
June 3, 8:15 p.m., report at 1452 N. Community Dr.
June 3, 4:08 pm., report at Derby Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
June 3, 1:46 p.m., report at 2237 N. Duckcreek Ln.
June 3, 8:06 a.m., report at 233 N. Valley Stream Dr.
June 2, 6:40 p.m., report at E. Patriot Ave. and N. Triple Creek Dr.
June 1, 1:32 p.m., report at 200 N. Baltimore Ave. #900
June 1, 7:30 a.m., report at 200 W. Kay St.
May 29, 7:19 p.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
May 29, 8:04 a.m., report at 2230 E. Surrey Ln.
May 29, 6:58 a.m., report at 725 N. Bel Arbor St.
May 28, 1:50 p.m., report at Walgreens, 458 N. Baltimore Ave.
May 27, 9:14 a.m., report at 1924 N. Rock Rd.
Traffic Accidents
June 6, 5:11 p.m., non-injury accident, E. Tall Tree Rd. and N. Rock Rd.
June 5, 1:49 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, N. Baltimore Ave. and W. Madison Ave.
June 5, 12:52 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Meadowlark Blvd.
June 5, 11:04 a.m., non-injury accident, 123 E. Ohio St.
June 5, 10:45 a.m., non-injury accident, Derby Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
June 4, 7:07 p.m., non-injury accident, 1300 E. Meadowlark Blvd.
June 3, 10:34 a.m., non-injury accident, E. Kay St. and S. Baltimore Ave.
June 2, 1:08 pm., non-injury accident, N. Woodlawn Blvd. and E. Market St.
June 2, 11:18 a.m., non-injury hit-and-run, 925 E. Splitwood Way St.
June 1, 3:32 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Tall Tree Rd.
June 1, 11:00 a.m., non-injury accident, E. Madison Ave. and N. Rock Rd.
May 30, 4:26 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, E. James St. and N. Lakeview Dr.
May 30, 4:26 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, James St. and N. Lakeview Dr.
May 28, 4:39 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. James St.
May 28, 3:32 p.m., injury accident, E. Kay St. and S. Baltimore Ave.
May 28, 3:31 p.m., non-injury accident, S. Baltimore Ave. and E. Kay St.
May 28, 3:04 p.m., non-injury accident report, 2912 N. Jackson
May 28, 1:18 p.m., non-injury accident, 2801 N. Rock Rd.
May 28, 8:08 a.m., non-injury accident, E. Meadowlark Blvd. and N. Rock Rd.
May 28, 4:14 a.m., non-injury accident, 1430 N. Nelson Dr.
May 27, 9:31 p.m., non-injury accident, 1700 N. Rock Rd.
May 27, 5:08 p.m., non-injury accident, Derby Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Vandalism
June 4, 2:11 p.m., report at 2501 N. Persimmon St.
June 4, 6:44 8:01 a.m., report at High Park, 2901 E. James St.