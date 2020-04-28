Arrests
Apr. 26, 8:05 p.m., Dale E. Loveless, 25, Wichita, Theft, Driving Under the Influence, Criminal Damage to Property
Apr. 25, 8:56 p.m., 14-year-old juvenile male, Wichita, Possession of Stolen Property
Apr. 25, 8:56 p.m., 13-year-old juvenile male, Derby, Possession of Stolen Property
Apr. 23, 8:39 a.m., Andrew P. Friess, 20, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Apr. 23, 8:23 p.m., Cameron S. Robinson, 24, Andover, Derby Warrant
Apr. 22, 3:31 p.m., Ethan M. Schmidt, 20, Derby, Domestic Battery
Apr. 22, 9:23 p.m., Devon C. Marlow, 28, Derby, Domestic Battery
Apr. 21, 8:21 p.m., Michael A. Radar, 40, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Apr. 20, 7:33 p.m., Mikeal, W. Brown, 36, Wichita, Driving Under the Influence and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Apr. 20, 10:27 a.m., Lacree S. Jones, 29, Wichita, Outside Arrest
Apr. 20, 10:27 a.m., Justin M. Fields, 34, Wichita, Theft, Interference with a Law Enforcement Officer, Unlawful Possession of MDMA, Unlawful Possession of Xanax, Sedgwick County Warrant, and a Derby Warrant.
Burglary
Apr. 22, 12:16 a.m., report at 1442 N. Dry Creek Cir.
Larceny
Apr. 26, 6:59 p.m., Derby Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Apr. 26, 1:28 p.m., Derby Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Apr. 24, 6:08 p.m., Derby Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Apr. 24, 2:10 p.m., Derby Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Apr. 23, 1:45 p.m., Derby Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Apr. 20, 7:20 p.m., S. K-15 Highway and E. 69th St. S.
Apr. 19, 9:40 a.m., 333 W. Red Powell Dr.
Traffic Accidents
Apr. 26, 1:49 p.m., non-injury accident, 1930 E. Tall Tree Rd.
Apr. 25, 7:10 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Apr. 25, 2:42 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, 912 N. Westview Dr.
Apr. 24, 11:38 a.m., non-injury accident, 700 E. Freedom St.
Apr. 22, 12:57 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, 7000 S. K-15 Highway
Apr. 21, 7:26 p.m., non-injury accident, 317 N. Rock Rd.
Apr. 21, 5:55 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Nelson Dr. and W. Meadowlark Blvd.
Apr. 20, 6:23 p.m., non-injury accident, 948 N. Westview Dr.
Apr. 20, 4:08 p.m., non-injury accident, Derby Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Apr. 20, 3:33 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, Derby Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Apr. 19, 4:47 p.m., non-injury accident, report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Vandalism
Apr. 22, 10:39 a.m., report at 306 E. Sunnydell St.