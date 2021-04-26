Arrests
Apr. 24, 9:23 p.m., Joe W. Eastham III, 43, Derby, Criminal Damage to Property
Apr. 23, 4:28 a.m., a 16-year-old juvenile male, Derby, Theft
Apr. 23, 4:23 a.m., Nathan D. Cook, 40, Derby, Domestic Battery
Apr. 22, 11:18 a.m., Jacquelynn S. Davis, 32, Liberal, Derby Warrant
Apr. 22, 8:15 a.m., Shiloh J. Chase, 28, Derby, Derby Warrant
Apr. 22, 2:14 a.m., Grant B. Laramore, 33, Derby, Driving Under the Influence
Apr. 22, 1:41 a.m., Mariah M. Kimzey, 27, Douglas, Driving Under the Influence
Apr. 21, 8:52 a.m., Ashley M. Ketcher, 44, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Apr. 20, 2:04 p.m., Angel P. Lara, 22, Wichita, Outside Arrest
Apr. 20, 3:30 a.m., a 16-year-old juvenile male, Derby, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Apr. 19, 8:44 a.m., Darryl A. Payton, 54, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Apr. 19, 8:44 a.m., Gregory A. Adkins, 55, Clearwater, Derby Warrant
Burglary
Apr. 18, 1:52 a.m., 1311 E. Rushwood Dr.
Apr. 18, 8:40 p.m., 1103 N. Fontenelle Dr.
Fraud
Apr. 22, 10:34 a.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Apr. 20, 1:36 p.m., N. K15 Hy and N. Nelson Dr.
Larceny
Apr. 22, 6:46 p.m., report at 2031 E. Brookstone St.
Apr. 19, 8:42 p.m., 1907 E. Country View Dr.
Apr. 21, 4:36 p.m., report at Derby Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Apr. 21, 4:37 p.m., report at Derby Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Apr. 21, 11:37 p.m., Derby Quik Trip, 1430 N. Nelson Dr.
Traffic Accidents
Apr. 25, 3:51 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Buckner St. and W. Patriot Ave.
Apr. 25, 1:13 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, Derby Quik Trip, 2801 N. Rock Rd.
Apr. 24, 3:17 p.m., injury accident, Garrett Ball Park, 1100 E. Chet Smith Ave.
Apr. 24, 12:39 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Tall Tree Rd.
Apr. 23, 2:45 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Apr. 19, 5:48 p.m., non-injury accident, E. Madison Ave. and N. Rock Rd.
Apr. 19, 6:14 p.m., injury accident, N. Sunset Dr. and E. James St.
Apr. 19, 7:36 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, Derby Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Apr. 19, 7:20 p.m., injury accident, Derby Dillons Marketplace, 1624 N. Rock Rd.
Apr. 21, 3:44 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Tall Tree Rd.
Apr. 21, 5:21 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Baltimore Ave. and W. Market St.
Apr. 21, 5:41 p.m., non-injury accident, Applebees, 1245 N. Rock Rd.
Vandalism
Apr. 18, 8:49 p.m., report at 323 E. Valley View St.
Apr. 20, 8:47 p.m., report at Crane Park, 1000 N. Marguerite Py
Apr. 20, 8:38 p.m., E. Madison Ave. and N. Woodlawn Blvd.