Arrests
Apr. 11, 8:48 p.m., Christopher J. Ruse, 26, Haysville, Driving Under the Influence.
Apr. 10, 6:32 p.m., Ashley G. Kautz, 21, Mulvane, Domestic Battery.
Apr. 10, 8:55 a.m., Amelia A. McFan, 53, Wichita, Theft and 5 counts Criminal Use of a Financial Card.
Apr. 9, 9:35 a.m., Maverick R. Hashbarger, 21, Wichita, Derby Warrant.
Apr. 7, 9:13 p.m., Thomas B. Ryder, 37, Derby, Violation of a Protective Order.
Apr. 7, 8:27 a.m., Annabell K. Osborn, 30, Wichita, Derby Warrant.
Apr. 6, 9:54 a.m., Ryan J. Smithson, 43, Augusta, Derby Warrant.
Burglary
Apr. 11, 1:45 p.m., report at 1436 E. Splitwood Way St.
Apr. 9, 7:52 p.m., report at 228 N. Derby Ave.
Apr. 9., 12:15 p.m., report at 228 N. Derby Ave.
Apr. 8, 3:25 p.m., report at 907 N. Beaver Trail Rd.
Forgery
Apr. 8, 9:40 a.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Fraud
Apr. 10, 11:34 p.m., 1608 N. Derby Hill Ct.
Larceny
Apr. 12, 11:50 a.m., report at N. Baltimore Ave. and W. Madison Ave.
Apr. 9, 2:07 p.m., Derby Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Traffic Accidents
Apr. 10, 6:28 p.m., injury accident, S. Woodlawn Blvd. and E. Chet Smith Ave.
Apr. 8, 4:18 p.m., non-injury accident, 1300 E. Meadowlark Blvd., #32
Apr. 8, 11:20 a.m., Derby Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Apr. 6, 11:38 a.m., non-injury hit-and-run, S. K-15 Highway and W. Patriot Ave.
Apr. 5, 7:37 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, 1427 E. Windmill Rd.
Vandalism
Apr. 11, 1:17 a.m., report at S. Baltimore Ave. and E. Pittman St.