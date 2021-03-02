Arrests
Feb. 28, 8:54 p.m., Alissa D. Saindon, 33, Wichita, Outside Arrest
Feb. 27, 5:23 p.m., Ashley M. Ketcher, 34, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Feb. 27, 5:56 p.m., Jessica N. Espinosa, 36, Wichita, Outside Arrest
Feb. 25, 1:09 p.m., Dakota M. Wieland, 24, Derby, Domestic Battery
Feb. 25, 10:46 a.m., Lance M. Griffin, 35, Salina, Derby Warrant
Feb. 25, 7:09 a.m., Ryan A. Young, 33, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Feb. 24, 8:38 a.m., Tony L. Smith, 63, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Feb. 24, 4:26 a.m., Shawn M. Harden, 35, Wichita, Outside Arrest
Burglary
Feb. 21, 4:42 a.m., 323 S. Water Ave.
Fraud
Feb. 26, 12:13 p.m., 239 W. Teal Dr.
Feb. 24, 6:43 p.m., 510 S. Georgie Ave.
Feb. 24, 3:53 p.m., N. Rock Rd. and E. Patriot Ave.
Feb. 24, 2:15 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Larceny
Feb. 28, 3:59 p.m., report at 3013 N. Emerson St.
Feb. 27, 11:37 p.m., report at Fairway Apts., 1401 E. Patriot Ave. #1102
Feb. 27, 12:35 p.m., report at 639 S. Woodlawn Blvd.
Feb. 26, 4:38 p.m., Derby Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Feb. 25, 2:45 p.m., 333 W. Red Powell Dr.
Feb. 25, 11:04 a.m., report at E. 63rd St. S. and N. Rock Rd.
Feb. 23, 3:26 p.m., report at 1506 N. Derby Hills Ct.
Feb. 21, 4:40 p.m., report at 312 E. Catalpa St.
Feb. 21, 2:52 p.m., report at Derby Target, report at 2024 N. Rock Rd.
Feb. 21, 11:16 a.m., report at 2306 E. Glen Hills Dr.
Feb. 21, 6:32 a.m., report at 312 E. Catalpa St.
Traffic Accidents
Feb. 28, 3:10 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, E. Meadowlark Blvd. and N. Woodlawn Blvd.
Feb. 27, 11:36 a.m., non-injury accident, Derby Dillons Marketplace, 1624 N. Rock Rd.
Feb. 26, 11:35 a.m., non-injury accident, N. Nelson Dr. and W. Patriot Ave.
Feb. 26, 11:03 a.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Madison Ave.
Feb. 25, 3:58 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Madison Ave.
Feb. 24, 5:30 p.m., non-injury accident, report at E. Meadowlark Blvd. and N. Woodlawn Blvd.
Feb. 24, 5:29 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Woodlawn Blvd. and E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Feb. 24, 3:21 p.m., non-injury accident, Derby High School, 920 N. Rock Rd.
Feb. 24, 1:40 p.m., injury accident, 1500 E. Walnut Grove Rd.
Feb. 24, 11:41 a.m., non-injury accident, Kohls, 2800 N. Commerce Dr.
Feb. 22, 4:01 p.m., injury accident, E. Tall Tree Rd. and N. Rock Rd.
Feb. 22, 4:00 p.m., injury accident, E. Tall Tree Rd. and N. Rock Rd.
Feb. 22, 12:00 p.m., injury accident, Sonic, 107 N. Rock Rd.
Vandalism
Feb. 25, 9:07 a.m., report at 254 N. Derby Ave.
Feb. 21, 4:58 p.m., 709 N. Baltimore Ave.