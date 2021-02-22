Arrests
Feb. 22, 12:37 a.m., Haley M. Abbey, 25, Derby, Outside Arrest
Feb. 22, 12:37 a.m., Joshua L. Damron, 36, Wichita, Outside Arrest
Feb. 21, 7:35 p.m., Kenyon T. Stambaugh, 25, Wichita, Driving Under the Influence
Feb. 21, 11:45 p.m., Bryant W. Devine, 40, Derby, Criminal Damage to Property
Feb. 20, 11:45 p.m., Heather S. Billiot, 39, Derby, Disorderly Conduct
Feb. 20, 11:40 p.m., Erin G. Billiot, 43, Derby, Disorderly Conduct
Feb. 19, 9:10 p.m., Gabriel K. Smith, 29, Derby, Domestic Battery
Feb. 19, 8:36 a.m., Cody S. Huffman, 29, Park City, Derby Warrant
Feb. 19, 8:36 a.m., Frank J. Burnett, 51, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Feb. 19, 12:33 a.m., Leon C.E. Edwards, 49, Wichita, Driving Under the Influence
Feb. 18, 8:38 a.m., Kristin R. Allen, 33, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Feb. 17, 11:24 p.m., Amanda D. Shock, 39, Wichita, Outside Arrest
Feb. 16, 7:03 p.m., Corey B. Fenn, 31, Derby, Domestic Battery
Feb. 16, 9:52 a.m., David M. Crawford Jr., 42, Udall, Derby Warrant
Feb. 12, 3:06 a.m., Samantha N. Bailey, 32, Wichita, Driving Under the Influence, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Feb. 13, 12:49 a.m., Adam J. Ortiz, 33, Wichita, Driving Under the Influence
Feb. 12, 11:12 p.m., Adrienne M. Korson, 27, Wichita, Driving Under the Influence
Burglary
Feb. 21, 4:42 a.m., 323 S. Water Ave.
Fraud
Feb. 19, 11:46 a.m., Lake Front Sr. Resd, 1701 E. Osage Rd. #112
Larceny
Feb. 21, 4:40 p.m., report at 312 E. Catalpa St.
Feb. 21, 2:52 p.m., report at Derby Target, 2024 N. Rock Rd.
Feb. 21, 11:16 a.m., report at 2306 E. Glen Hills Dr.
Feb. 21, 6:32 a.m., report at 312 E. Catalpa St.
Feb. 20, 6:33 p.m., report at Derby Target, 2024 N. Rock Rd.
Feb. 20, 1:28 p.m., Derby Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Feb. 19, 6:51 p.m., report at 2020 N. Nelson
Feb. 18, 1:36 p.m., report at 1918 N. Rock Rd. #Ste500
Feb. 17, 7:29 p.m., report at 1601 E. Windmill Rd.
Feb. 17, 4:52 p.m., report at 333 W. Red Powell Dr.
Feb. 16, 1:08 p.m., Derby Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Traffic Accidents
Feb. 20, 6:46 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, Greens Apts., 1500 E. Tall Tress Rd. #9
Feb. 20, 3:13 p.m., non-injury accident, report at N. Rock Rd. and E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Feb. 19, 7:47 a.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Feb. 18, 6:02 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, Derby Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Feb. 18, 4:49 p.m., non-injury accident, 400 E. Birchwood Rd.
Feb. 15, 6:24 p.m., non-injury accident, E. 63rd St. S. and W. Patriot Ave.
Vandalism
Feb. 21, 4:58 p.m., 709 N. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 18, 8:48 a.m., report at 1815 E. Madison Ave.