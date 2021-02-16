Arrests
Feb. 12, 12:37 a.m., Brody J. Rhynard, 33, Derby, Driving Under the Influence
Feb. 11, 3:00 p.m., Justin A. Hughes, 29, Rose Hill, Driving Under the Influence
Feb. 11, 8:26 a.m., Pamela K. Hupp, 50, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Feb. 11, 8:25 a.m., Xavier J. Brown, 21, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Feb. 11, 12:30 a.m., Annabell K. Osborne, 31, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Feb. 10, 11:02 a.m., Pedro Solis-Ramos, 41, Derby, Outside Arrest
Feb. 10, 9:32 a.m., Shamaja S. Rayford, 28, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Feb. 10, 9:32 a.m., Alan J. Burkart, 40, Wichtia, Derby Warrant
Feb. 9, 4:42 p.m., Calvin C. Byrd, 37, Wichita, Theft and Interfering With a Law Enforcement Officer
Feb. 9, 6:55 p.m., Kevin C. Newell, 41, Wichita, Outside Arrest
Burglary
Feb. 13, 6:47 a.m., 925 E. Kristen Rd.
Feb. 12, 2:13 a.m., report at Greens Apts., 1500 E. Tall Tree Rd.
Fraud
Feb. 13, 4:36 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 10, 1:27 p.m., 324 E. Wild Plum Rd.
Feb. 8, 1:57 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 8, 1:13 p.m., Brookridge Plaza Apt., 1259 N. Buckner Ave. #209
Larceny
Feb. 13, 11:04 p.m., Derby Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Feb. 10, 9:07 p.m., report at 1606 N. Nelson Dr.
Feb. 10, 9:01 p.m., report at Charlie’s Gun Pawn Shop, 1606 N. Nelson Dr.
Feb. 9, 10:27 a.m., report at Derby Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Traffic Accidents
Feb. 11, 9:09 a.m., non-injury accident, Easy Trip, 104 N. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 10, 9:05 a.m., injury accident, N. Triple Creek Dr. and E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Feb. 9, 2:55 p.m., non-injury accident, E. Madison Ave. and N. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 9, 1:18 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, N. Woodlawn Blvd. and E. Madison Ave.
Feb. 9 12:39 p.m., non-injury accident, 1300 E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Feb. 9, 10:50 a.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Cambridge St.
Feb. 8, 6:27 p.m., injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Tall Tree Rd.
Feb. 8, 5:36 a.m., non-injury accident, N. Sawgrass Ct. and N. Triple Creek Dr.
Feb. 7, 12:30 p.m., injury accident, N. Community Dr. and E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Feb. 7, 12:48 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Community Dr. and E. Meadowlark Blvd
Feb. 7, 12:31 p.m., injury accident, N. Community Dr. and E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Feb. 7, 11:58 a.m., non-injury accident, S. K-15 Hy and W. Patriot Ave.
Feb. 7, 11:58 a.m., non-injury accident, N. Baltimore Ave. and W. Madison Ave.
Feb. 7, 11:47 a.m., non-injury accident, E. Madison Ave. and N. Baltimore Ave.
Vandalism
Feb. 12, 7:18 p.m., report at 301 N. Valley Stream Dr.
Feb. 12, 6:38 p.m., report at N. Rock Rd. and E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Feb. 11, 8:02 p.m., N. Spring Ridge Dr. and E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Feb. 11, 12:54 p.m., report at High Park, 2801 E. James St.