Arrests
Feb. 4, 1:42 p.m., Tiffinie D. Moore, 35, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Feb. 4, 8:26 a.m., Deandra L. Oakley, 40, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Feb. 2, 1:06 p.m., Gregory Eberhardt, 27, Derby, Outside Arrest
Feb. 2, 3:02 a.m., Langston L. Allen, 28, Wichita, Driving While Suspended
Feb. 2, 12:03 a.m., Jimmy D. Flanagan, 41, Wichita, Theft, Criminal Damage to Property and a Kingman County Warrant
Feb. 1, 10:41 p.m., Ivan G. Flanagan, 19, Wichita, Theft and Criminal Damage to Property
Feb. 1, 2:26 p.m., Tilghman D. Booth, 23, Wichita, Driving Under the Influence
Feb. 1, 8:48 a.m., Terri J. Napier, 39, Wichita, Derby Warrnat
Feb. 1, 8:48 a.m., Dwight D. Littlejohn, 61, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Feb. 1, 8:48 a.m., Stanley M. Diedrich IV, 29, Augusta, Derby Warrant
Feb. 1, 8:48 a.m., Michael J. Crook, 38, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Burglary
Feb. 1, 8:40 p.m., 136 N. Osage Rd.
Feb. 1, 7:26 a.m., report at 925 E. Waters Edge St.
Fraud
Feb. 4, 4:05 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 4, 1:06 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Larceny
Feb. 6, 4:26 p.m., Derby Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Feb. 6, 12:10 a.m., report at Derby Kwik Shop, 1431 N. Rock Rd.
Feb. 3, 3:28 p.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 2, 4:19 p.m., 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Feb. 2, 2:18 p.m., report at High Park, 2801 E. James St.
Feb. 1, 3:06 p.m., report at Derby Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Feb. 1, 2:01 p.m., report 900 S. Rock Rd.
Feb. 1, 10:37 a.m., report at Super 8 Motel, 3741 N. Rock Rd. #234
Traffic Accidents
Feb. 7, 12:30 p.m., injury accident, N. Community Dr. and E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Feb. 7, 12:48 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Community Dr. and E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Feb. 7, 12:31 p.m., injury accident, N. Community Dr. and E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Feb. 7, 11:58 a.m., non-injury accident, S. K-15 Hy and W. Patriot Ave.
Feb. 7, 11:58 a.m., non-injury accident, N. Baltimore Ave. and W. Madison Ave.
Feb. 7, 11:47 a.m., non-injury accident, E. Madison Ave. and N. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 6, 4:11 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Buckner St. and W. Patriot Ave.
Feb. 5, 5:01 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Ridgecrest Rd. and E. James St.
Feb. 5, 2:03 p.m., non-injury accident, Greens Apts., 1500 E. Tall Tree Rd.
Feb. 4, 1:05 p.m., non-injury accident, E. Meadowlark Blvd. and N. Rock Rd.
Feb. 3, 5:05 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Cambridge St.
Feb. 3, 4:13 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Madison Ave.
Feb. 3, 3:43 p.m., non-injury accident, E. Madison Ave. and N. Rock Rd.
Feb. 3, 3:34 p.m., non-injury accident, E. Madison Ave. and N. Rock Rd.
Feb. 3, 3:22 p.m., non-injury accident, Derby High School, 920 N. Rock Rd.
Jan. 31, 7:12 p.m., injury accident, 1819 N. Amber Ridge St.
Jan. 31, 7:02 p.m., non-injury accident, Greens Apts., 1500 E. Tall Tree Rd.
Vandalism
Feb. 6, 3:40 p.m., report at 2419 N. Fairway Ln.
Feb. 5, 4:32 p.m., report at 1407 N. Spring Ridge Dr.
Feb. 1, 1:42 p.m., report at 1300 S. Meadowhaven Ln.
Jan. 31, 10:45 a.m., report at 818 S. Honeybrook Ln.
Jan. 31, 10:27 a.m., report at 725 S. Mockingbird Ln.
Jan. 31, 9:48 a.m., report at 1000 E. Wedgewood Ct.