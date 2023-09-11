September 9
9:57 p.m., 1400 Blk N. Hamilton Dr., Emergency Medical Response
7:03 p.m., 400 Blk E. Derby Hills Dr., Emergency Medical Response
3:19 p.m., 500 Blk E. Madison Ave., Lock Out
8:12 a.m., 200 Blk W. Rosewood Ln., Lock In
September 7
8:52 p.m., 600 Blk S. Cedar Ranch St., Motor Vehicle Accident
1:11 p.m., 900 Blk N. Derby Ave., Emergency Medical Response
September 6
8:52 p.m., 800 Blk Morningview St., Emergency Medical Response
1:05 p.m., 1400 Blk N. El Paso Dr., Emergency Medical Response
September 5
2:56 p.m., 2200 Blk Horseshoe Cir., Emergency Medical Response
12:03 a.m., S. Hillside Rd. & 111th St. S., Mulvane, Motor Vehicle Accident
September 4
9:21 p.m., 12700 E. 79th St. S., Grass Fire
8:29 p.m., 1800 Blk E. Osage Rd., Emergency Medical Response
6:27 p.m., 1600 Blk N. Woodlawn Blvd., Emergency Medical Response
4:31 p.m., 700 Blk N. Klein Cir., Emergency Medical Response
11:41 a.m., 1200 Blk N. Sunset Dr., Assist Citizen
9:14 a.m., 700 Blk N. Klein Cir., Emergency Medical Response
1:31 a.m., 1500 Blk McClelland Dr., Emergency Medical Response
September 3
8:27 p.m., 200 Blk E. Walnut St., Emergency Medical Response
6:02 p.m., 1506 N. Nelson Dr., Building Fire
4:16 p.m., 1000 Blk E. Twisted Oak St., Emergency Medical Response
2:23 p.m., 200 Blk N. Crosswood Ln., Emergency Medical Response
1:31 p.m., 400 Blk N. Derby Ave., Assist Citizen
9:23 a.m., 500 Blk S. Kokomo Ave., Assist Citizen