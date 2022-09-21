Sept. 17
Sept. 17
10:04 p.m., 1425 N. Rawhide, Building Fire
6:43 p.m., 1200 Blk N. Buckner St., Emergency Medical Response
5:04 p.m., 700 Blk N. Klein Cir., Emergency Medical Response
11:40 a.m., 1600 Blk E. Cresthill, Emergency Medical Response
7:55 a.m., 1000 Blk E. Clearlake St., Emergency Medical Response
Sept. 16
8:05 p.m., 1200 Blk S. Arbor Meadows St., Assist Citizen
7:29 p.m., 8134 Vesta, Haysville, Building Fire
9:35 a.m., 1000 Blk E. Cross Creek Pl., Emergency Medical Response
8:20 a.m., 2000 Blk E. Glenn Hills Dr., Emergency Medical Response
Sept. 15
9:55 p.m., 200 Blk N. Valley Stream Dr., Assist Citizen
7:25 p.m., 1500 N. Baltimore Ave., Building Fire
7:18 p.m., 1300 Blk Summit Rd., Emergency Medical Response
11:40 a.m., 1700 Blk E. Osage Rd., Emergency Medical Response
11:10 a.m., 9000 S. 111th St. E., Grass Fire
9:04 a.m., 1500 Blk E. Tall Tree Rd., Assist Citizen
Sept. 14
9:30 p.m., 1300 Blk Deer Trail St., Carbon Monoxide Incident
6:56 p.m., 1700 Blk E. Walnut Grove Rd., Emergency Medical Response
3:00 p.m., 5700 Blk S. Greenwich Rd., Motor Vehicle Accident
11:42 a.m., 500 Blk E. English St., Emergency Medical Response
10:03 a.m., 1500 Blk N. Rock Rd., Electrical Wiring Issue
3:51 a.m., 900 Blk N. Ridgecrest Rd., Assist Citizen
Sept. 13
9:44 p.m., 2200 Blk Bryant, Emergency Medical Response
6:00 p.m., 600 Blk N. Willow Dr., Emergency Medical Response
5:08 p.m., 1800 Blk E. Osage Rd., Assist Citizen
12:08 p.m., 1300 Blk Brookfield Ln., Emergency Medical Response
Sept. 12
9:15 p.m., 200 Blk W. Overlook, Emergency Medical Response
6:55 p.m., 13203 E. Dove Hill St., Grass Fire
2:35 p.m., 1300 Blk E. Evergreen Ct., Assist Citizen
8:58 a.m., N. Buckner & W. Patriot Ave., Motor Vehicle Accident
6:59 a.m., 15000 Blk E. 63rd St. S., Emergency Medical Response
Sept. 11
3:39 p.m., 400 Blk N. Derby Ave., Emergency Medical Response
9:59 a.m., 1600 Blk N. Derby Ave., Emergency Medical Response