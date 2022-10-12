Oct. 8
11:22 p.m., E. Lincoln St. & Georgie, Water Related Issue
Oct. 8
11:22 p.m., E. Lincoln St. & Georgie, Water Related Issue
5:42 p.m., 1700 Blk E. Cambridge St., Emergency Medical Response
3:50 p.m., 9400 S. Greenwich Rd., Grass Fire
3:31p.m., 1200 Blk S Meadowhaven Ln., Emergency Medical Response
Oct. 7
4:30 a.m., 800 Blk E. Lincoln St., Emergency Medical Response
12:28 a.m., 1300 Blk E. Evergreen Ct., Assist Citizen
Oct. 6
5:56 p.m., 2500 Blk N. Forest Park, Emergency Medical Response
4:39 p.m., 2500 Blk N. Forest Park, Emergency Medical Response
2:33 p.m., 100 Blk S. Rock Rd., Emergency Medical Response
12:19 p.m., N. Rock Rd. & Tall Tree Rd., Motor Vehicle Accident
12:02 p.m., 200 Blk Mary Etta St., Emergency Medical Response
5:19 a.m., 1700 Blk E. Walnut Grove Rd., Emergency Medical Response
Oct. 5
3:11 p.m., 2400 Blk E. Madison Ave., Assist Citizen
12:30 p.m., 800 Blk N. Ridgecrest Rd., Special Assignment
8:30 a.m., 1500 Blk E. Woodbrook St., Special Assignment
Oct. 4
10:01 p.m., 100 Blk S. Rock Rd., Assist Citizen
5:24 p.m., 9100 Blk E. 95th St. S., Gas Leak
3:08 p.m., E. 71st St. S. & Hydraulic, Grass Fire
12:33 p.m., 1700 Blk E. Osage Rd., Emergency Medical Response
4:18 a.m., 400 Blk N. Westview Dr., Assist Citizen
3:57 a.m., 200 Blk W. Teal, Emergency Medical Response
Oct. 3
11:24 p.m., 400 Blk N. Derby Ave., Assist Citizen
5:12 p.m., 6600 Blk E. Edyth Dr., Emergency Medical Response
4:56 p.m., 600 Blk N. Mulberry Rd., Emergency Medical Response
12:38 p.m., 400 Blk N. Derby Ave. , Assist Citizen
4:08 a.m., 1700 Blk E. Osage Rd., Emergency Medical Response
3:23 a.m., 1700 Blk E. Osage Rd., Emergency Medical Response
Oct. 2
7:04 p.m., 2400 Blk N. Newberry, Emergency Medical Response
5:44 p.m., 600 Blk S. Buckner St., Emergency Medical Response
12:53 p.m., 1000 Blk E. Mosswood St., Emergency Medical Response