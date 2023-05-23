May 19
6:47 p.m., 2100 Blk E. Tall Tree Rd., Emergency Medical Response
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
May 19
6:47 p.m., 2100 Blk E. Tall Tree Rd., Emergency Medical Response
4:46 p.m., 900 Blk E. Waters Edge St., Assist Citizen
3:36 p.m., 800 Blk E. Madison Ave., Motor Vehicle Accident
2:43 p.m., 1200 Blk Patrick Henry St., Emergency Medical Response
11:21 a.m., 1700 Blk E. Osage Rd., Emergency Medical Response
7:33 a.m., 1400 Blk N. Hamilton Dr., Emergency Medical Response
5:16 a.m., 8300 Blk S. Peach, Emergency Medical Response
12:20 a.m., 1300 Blk N. Buckner St., Assist Citizen
May 18
5:09 p.m., 400 Blk N. Derby Ave., Assist Citizen
11:32 a.m., 600 Blk N. Mulberry Rd., Emergency Medical Response
10:21 a.m., 2400 Blk E. Madison Ave., Emergency Medical Response
9:31 a.m., 6100 Blk S. 143rd St. E., Emergency Medical Response
May 17
10:10 p.m., 400 Blk W. Woodland Dr., Emergency Medical Response
6:51 p.m., 1100 Blk N. Timberleaf Dr., Emergency Medical Response
5:44 p.m., E. Madison Ave. & N. Mulberry, Water or Steam Leak
4:05 p.m., 2102 E. Campus, Wichita, Building Fire
1:51 p.m., N. Rock Rd. & E. Cambridge, Motor Vehicle Accident
12:25 p.m., 2400 Blk E. Madison Ave., Emergency Medical Response
9:48 a.m., 100 Blk S. Baltimore Ave., Electrical Wiring Issue
7:09 a.m., 3200 Blk N. Rock Rd., Emergency Medical Response
May 16
8:39 p.m., 600 Blk N. Rock Rd., Emergency Medical Response
7:36 p.m., 900 Blk E. Meadowlark Blvd., Power Line Down
3:37 p.m., 500 Blk S. Woodlawn Ave., Motor Vehicle Accident
6:01 a.m., 300 Blk Walnut St., Emergency Medical Response
3:28 a.m., 900 Blk E. Twisted Oak St., Emergency Medical Response
May 15
10:23 p.m., 900 Blk E. Twisted Oak St., Emergency Medical Response
10:58 a.m., 300 Blk S. Lakeview Dr., Carbon Monoxide Incident
3:07 a.m., 900 Blk E. Wedgewood Dr., Emergency Medical Response
May 14
5:15 p.m., 10900 Blk Anthony, Emergency Medical Response
4:46 a.m., 1700 Blk E. Walnut Grove Rd., Emergency Medical Response
3:36 a.m., 1100 Blk N. Timberleaf Dr., Emergency Medical Response