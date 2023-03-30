March 25
4:46 p.m., 1000 Blk Rushwood Dr., Assist Citizen
Updated: March 30, 2023 @ 4:53 pm
March 25
4:46 p.m., 1000 Blk Rushwood Dr., Assist Citizen
8:01 a.m., 1300 Blk N. Briarwood Rd., Emergency Medical Response
6:52 a.m., 400 Blk N. Westview Dr., Gas Leak
March 24
6:41 p.m., 1600 Blk N. Rock Rd., Emergency Medical Response
7:44 a.m., 1700 Blk N. Baltimore Ave., Emergency Medical Response
March 23
11:26 p.m., 300 Blk S. Rock Rd., Emergency Medical Response
8:15 p.m., 400 Blk E. Derby Hills Dr., Emergency Medical Response
8:12 p.m., 5500 Blk N. Rock Rd., Motor Vehicle Accident
9:27 a.m., 700 Blk N. Klein Cir., Emergency Medical Response
6:28 a.m., 700 Blk S. Riverview Ave., Emergency Medical Response
March 22
9:42 p.m., 700 Blk E. Meadowlark Blvd., Emergency Medical Response
7:20 p.m., 900 Blk E. Cross Creek St., Emergency Medical Response
5:35 p.m., S. Hillside Rd. & E. 103rd St. S., Vehicle Fire
5:48 p.m., 3042 N. Rough Creek Rd., Vehicle Fire
10:09 a.m., 1500 Blk E. Tall Tree Rd., Emergency Medical Response
9:59 a.m., 1200 Blk N. Buckner St., Emergency Medical Response
3:18 a.m., 200 Blk E. Derby Hills Ct., Assist Citizen
March 21
9:08 p.m., 2100 Blk E. Tall Tree Rd., Assist Citizen
6:08 p.m., 2648 N. Rock Rd., Brush Fire
2:06 p.m., 400 Blk Songbird St., Emergency Medical Response
11:05 a.m., 2100 Blk E. Brookstone Rd., Emergency Medical Response
10:17 a.m., 2200 Blk E. Curtis Ct., Emergency Medical Response
March 20
6:20 p.m., 13500 S. 111th St. E., Brush Fire
4:07 p.m., 1000 Blk E. James St., Assist Citizen
1:56 p.m., 900 Blk N. Baltimore Ave., Emergency Medical Response
12:58 p.m., 1600 Blk N. Rock Rd., Motor Vehicle Accident
12:10 p.m., 1200 Blk S. Meadowhaven Ln., Emergency Medical Response
March 19
3:12 p.m., 1434 N. Baltimore Ave., Grass Fire
1:35 p.m., 1200 Blk N. Briarwood Rd., Emergency Medical Response