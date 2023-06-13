June 10
7:18 p.m., 1200 Blk N. Derby Ave., Emergency Medical Response
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
June 10
7:18 p.m., 1200 Blk N. Derby Ave., Emergency Medical Response
4:40 p.m., 700 Blk N. Klein Cir., Emergency Medical Response
June 9
8:25 p.m., 200 Blk E. English St., Lost Juvenile
8:03 p.m., 1700 Blk E. Walnut Grove Rd., Emergency Medical Response
7:57 p.m., 1700 Blk E. Walnut Grove Rd., Emergency Medical Response
5:14 p.m., 600 Blk N. Briarwood Rd., Emergency Medical Response
5:11 p.m., 1700 Blk E. Walnut Grove Rd., Emergency Medical Response
June 8
10:10 p.m., 1200 Blk Beau Jardin, Emergency Medical Response
7:40 p.m., 300 Blk S. Rock Rd., Emergency Medical Response
6:20 p.m., 1900 Blk E. James St., Emergency Medical Response
June 7
6:27 p.m., 400 Blk N. Westview Dr., Assist Citizen
1:02 p.m., 1700 Blk E. Walnut Grove Rd., Emergency Medical Response
11:50 a.m., 1500 Blk E. Tall Tree Rd., Assist Citizen
11:12 a.m., 1500 Blk E. Maple, Emergency Medical Response
11:08 a.m., 1500 Blk E. Tall Tree Rd., Smoke Odor
8:03 a.m., E. Oakwood Ct. & N. Brook Forest, Gas Leak
June 6
11:40 a.m., 1300 Blk E. Lookout Cir., Emergency Medical Response
11:13 p.m., 9300 Blk S. Greenwich Rd., Emergency Medical Response
June 5
12:42 p.m., 200 Blk S. Baltimore Ave., Emergency Medical Response
9:29 p.m., 1200 Blk N. Buckner St., Emergency Medical Response
6:09 p.m., 1300 Blk S. Hilltop Rd., Emergency Medical Response
June 4
6:03 p.m., 1500 Blk E. Tall Tree Rd., Emergency Medical Response
3:08 p.m., 1300 Blk E. Meadowlark Blvd., Emergency Medical Response
12:02 p.m., 1400 Blk E. Meadowlark Blvd., Motor Vehicle Accident
7:39 a.m., 400 Blk N. Derby Ave., Emergency Medical Response
7:26 a.m., 500 Blk S. Georgie Ave., Emergency Medical Response
5:46 a.m., 5900 Blk S. 107th St. E., Emergency Medical Response