June 17
8:05 p.m., 900 Blk S. Sharon Dr., Emergency Medical Response
6:46 p.m., 700 Blk S. Riverview Ave., Assist Citizen
5:48 p.m.1000 Blk E. Madapalla Ct., Emergency Medical Response
3:24 p.m., 800 Blk N. Kokomo, Emergency Medical Response
June 16
3:09 p.m., 2000 Blk N. Walnut Creek Dr., Emergency Medical Response
June 15
8:20 p.m., 400 Blk N. Baltimore Ave., Emergency Medical Response
5:00 p.m., 400 Blk N. Westview Dr., Miscellaneous Alarm
4:30 p.m., 1900 Blk E. James St., Lock In
1:38 p.m., 1300 Blk Evergreen Ln., Assist Citizen
8:47 a.m., 1300 Blk Evergreen Ln., Assist Citizen
6:30 a.m., 1600 Blk E. Virginia St., Assist Police
June 14
9:42 p.m., 200 Blk N. Baltimore Ave., Assist Police
9:09 p.m., 1992 N. Rock Rd., Mulvane, Vehicle Fire
4:46 p.m., 4583 S. Brookhaven Ave., Building Fire
4:43 p.m., 1300 Blk E. Evergreen Ct., Emergency Medical Response
1:56 p.m., 400 Blk E. Stone Creek St., Gas Leak
8:08 a.m., 1300 Blk E. Evergreen Ln., Assist Citizen
5:36 a.m., 900 Blk N. Beaver Trail, Emergency Medical Response
4:13 a.m., 900 Blk N. Beaver Trail Rd., Emergency Medical Response
1:37 a.m., 5900 Blk S. Greenwich Rd., Emergency Medical Response
1:09 a.m., 2400 Blk E. Madison Ave., Emergency Medical Response
June 13
8:45 p.m., 2200 Blk E. Walnut Creek Ct., Smoke Odor
8:10 p.m., 2400 Blk N. Rock Rd., Smoke Odor
7:32 p.m., 1000 Blk E. Moss Wood Ct., Emergency Medical Response
3:36 p.m., 1918 N. Rock Rd., Vehicle Fire
12:02 p.m., 1000 Blk E. James St., Emergency Medical Response
7:27 a.m., 1000 Blk E. Cross Creek Pl., Emergency Medical Response
June 12
5:30 p.m., 2400 Blk E. Madison Ave., Emergency Medical Response
3:56 p.m., 10900 Blk S. Hydraulic St., Power Line Down
3:02 p.m., 1400 Blk N. Spring Ridge Dr., Emergency Medical Response
1:27 p.m., 600 Blk N. Rock Rd., Motor Vehicle Accident
11:25 a.m., 1400 Blk S. Arbor Meadows Cir., Emergency Medical Response
June 11
7:52 a.m., 300 Blk E. Lincoln St., Emergency Medical Response
5:13 a.m., 2800 Blk E. James St., Water Related Issue