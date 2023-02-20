Feb. 18
3:35 p.m., 14900 Blk 60th St. S., Emergency Medical Response
Feb. 18
10:45 a.m., 1200 Blk N. Buckner St., Emergency Medical Response
Feb. 17
9:44 p.m., 300 Blk S. Woodlawn Blvd., Emergency Medical Response
6:59 p.m., 2200 Blk N. Horseshoe Cir., Emergency Medical Response
6:20 p.m., 400 Blk N. Derby Ave., Assist Citizen
4:32 p.m., Meadowlark Blvd. & N. Buckner Ave., Motor Vehicle Accident
2:42 p.m., 1200 Blk N. Buckner St., Emergency Medical Response
1:19 p.m., 700 Blk N. Klein Cir., Emergency Medical Response
11:02 a.m., 6400 Blk S. Eagle Dr., Emergency Medical Response
8:02 a.m., 6400 Blk S. Eagle Dr., Emergency Medical Response
Feb. 16
11:37 a.m., 6400 Blk S. Eagle Dr., Assist Citizen
9:16 a.m., 2200 Blk N. Woodlawn, Emergency Medical Response
7:53 a.m., 1000 Blk E. Cross Creek Pl., Emergency Medical Response
Feb. 15
5:32 p.m., 1200 Blk N. Buckner St., Assist Citizen
11:30 a.m., 12209 S. 111th St. E., Trash Fire
Feb. 14
4:57 p.m., 2200 Blk Curtis Ct., Gas Leak
4:51 p.m., 900 Blk N. Derby Ave., Carbon Monoxide Incident
2:45 p.m., 100 Blk W. Patriot Ave., Flammable Liquid Spill
11:45 a.m., 6400 Blk S. Eagle Dr., Emergency Medical Response
10:08 a.m., 300 Blk W. Meadowlark Blvd., Motor Vehicle Accident
9:02 a.m., 6400 Blk S. Eagle Dr., Emergency Medical Response
8:18 a.m., 1200 Blk N. Buckner St., Emergency Medical Response
7:35 a.m., 1200 Blk N. Buckner St., Emergency Medical Response
Feb. 13
3:26 p.m., 1700 Blk N. Woodlawn, Emergency Medical Response
2:54 p.m., 1600 Blk E. Tall Tree Rd., Emergency Medical Response
10:10 a.m., 1700 Blk E. Osage Rd., Assist Citizen
7:27 a.m., 100 Blk N. Dry Creek Dr., Hazardous Material Response
Feb. 12
9:44 a.m., 1400 Blk S. Gasaway Dr., Emergency Medical Response