Aug. 13
8:20 p.m., 300 Blk N. Zachary, Emergency Medical Response
2:59 p.m., 400 Blk N. Westview Dr., Emergency Medical Response
2:01 p.m., 6521 E. 95th St. S., Grass Fire
1:49 p.m., 200 Blk N. Valley Stream Dr., Assist Citizen
6:54 a.m., 400 Blk N. Derby Ave., Assist Citizen
Aug. 11
10:25 p.m., 400 Blk N. Derby Ave., Emergency Medical Response
11:32 a.m., 600 Blk N. Baltimore Ave., Gas Leak
10:36 a.m., 2000 Blk N. Cross Creek St., Emergency Medical Response
2:37 a.m., 500 Blk E. Burning Tree Rd., Emergency Medical Response
Aug. 10
4:03 p.m., 1700 Blk E. Rockhill Ct., Emergency Medical Response
8:21 a.m., 300 Blk E. Tall Tree Rd., Assist Citizen
8:17 a.m., 11800 Blk E. 79th St. S., Emergency Medical Response
Aug. 9
9:29 a.m., 2300 Blk White Oak Road, Emergency Medical Response
9:12 a.m., 1300 Blk N. Hamilton Dr., Emergency Medical Response
8:47 a.m., 1600 Blk E. Pinion Rd., Emergency Medical Response
Aug. 8
7:40 p.m., 9700 Blk S. Laura, Haysville, Emergency Medical Response
7:29 p.m., 400 Blk N. Derby Ave., Emergency Medical Response
2:47 p.m., 1100 Blk N. Woodlawn Ave., Emergency Medical Response
12:44 p.m., 1200 Blk Briarwood Ct., Emergency Medical Response
8:49 a.m., 1400 Blk N. Hamilton Dr., Emergency Medical Response
Aug. 7
9:46 p.m., 100 Blk E. Edgemoor St., Emergency Medical Response
8:24 p.m., 1800 Blk E. Osage Rd., Assist Citizen
6:39 p.m., 400 Blk N. Derby Ave., Assist Citizen
5:40 p.m., 200 Blk W. Rosewood Ln., Emergency Medical Response
5:01 p.m., 100 Blk N. Derby Ave., Emergency Medical Response
11:43 a.m., 2400 Blk N. Newberry, Emergency Medical Response
10:02 a.m., 1200 Blk N. Kokomo Ave., Emergency Medical Response
8:06 a.m., 1300 Blk N. Lakeview Dr., Assist Citizen
3:04 a.m., 9259 S. Pattie, Haysville, Trash Fire
2:07 a.m., 500 Blk S. Kokomo Ave., Emergency Medical Response