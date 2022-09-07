Aug. 31
5:26 p.m., 6235 12th Rd., Udall, Building Fire
12:37 a.m., 1400 Blk E. Virginia St., Assist Citizen
Aug. 30
6:07 p.m., 1400 Blk N. Kokomo Ave., Emergency Medical Response
3:58 p.m., N. Woodlawn Blvd. & Burr Hill, Gas Leak
7:35 a.m., 1200 Blk N. Buckner St., Emergency Medical Response
4:43 a.m., 400 Blk S. Timber Ridge Cir., Emergency Medical Response
Aug. 29
12:12 p.m., 500 Blk E. English St., Emergency Medical Response
11:45 a.m., 300 Blk N. River St., Gas Leak
9:23 a.m., 2200 Blk N. Fallen Tree Ct., Emergency Medical Response
7:23 a.m., 400 Blk W. Songbird St., Emergency Medical Response
Aug. 28
7:52 p.m., 2200 Blk Sawgrass Cir., Emergency Medical Response
7:29 p.m., E. Meadowlark Blvd. & N. Woodlawn, Emergency Medical Response
8:36 a.m., 1200 Blk N. Sunset Dr., Assist Citizen
7:20 a.m., 1700 Blk E. Osage Rd., Assist Citizen
2:56 a.m., 1200 Blk N. Westview Dr., Emergency Medical Response