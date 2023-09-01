August 30
August 30
6:53 p.m., 1700 Blk E. Tiara Pines Rd., Gas Leak
4:46 p.m., 300 Blk N. Valley Stream Dr., Emergency Medical Response
1:47 p.m., 1900 Blk N. Rock Rd., Lock In
9:23 a.m., 1700 Blk E. Walnut Grove., Emergency Medical Response
6:46 a.m., 400 Blk E. Patriot Ave., Smoke Scare
August 29
6:27 p.m., 100 Blk N. Buckner St., Assist Citizen
4:50 p.m., 900 Blk N. St. Francis St., Wichita, Assist Police
1:05 p.m., 200 Blk E. Derby Hills Dr., Emergency Medical Response
11:34 a.m., 1000 Blk N. El Paso Dr., Emergency Medical Response
10:41 a.m., 1700 Blk E. Osage Rd., Emergency Medical Response
9:39 a.m., 1700 Blk E. Walnut Grove Rd., Emergency Medical Response
7:11 a.m., 1200 Blk Patrick Henry St., Assist Citizen
6:09 a.m., 11000 Blk E. 87th St. S., Emergency Medical Response
5:05 a.m.,1300 Blk E. Meadowlark Ave., Emergency Medical Response
4:59 a.m., 11000 Blk E. 87th St. S., Emergency Medical Response
August 28
7:49 p.m., 2300 Blk N. Rough Creek Rd., Emergency Medical Response
3:36 p.m., 1200 Blk Patrick Henry St., Emergency Medical Response
11:23 a.m., 2100 Blk E. Tall Tree Rd., Assist Citizen
9:03 a.m., 1100 Blk E. 86th St. S., Haysville, Emergency Medical Response
3:53 a.m., 900 Blk E. Stone Path St., Emergency Medical Response
August 27
7:38 p.m., E. Meadowlark & N. Rawhide, Motor Vehicle Accident
7:32 p.m., 2000Blk N. Peppercorn Rd., Emergency Medical Response
6:53 p.m., 220 W. Poplar, Mulvane, Building Fire
5:23 p.m., 700 Blk Dogwood Ct., Emergency Medical Response
5:05 p.m., 2800 Blk N. Rock Rd., Motor Vehicle Accident
4:43 p.m., 1200 Blk N. Sunset Dr., Assist Citizen
3:59 p.m., 500 Blk E. Madison Ave., Emergency Medical Response
12:25 p.m., 2000 Blk N. Newberry, Emergency Medical Response
7:56 a.m., 400 Blk N. Westview Dr., Emergency Medical Response