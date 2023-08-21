August. 19
11:34 p.m.,1200 Blk Sunset Dr., Assist Citizen
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
August. 19
11:34 p.m.,1200 Blk Sunset Dr., Assist Citizen
9:13 p.m., 321 Slade, Haysville, Building Fire
9:04 p.m., 1700 Blk E. Walnut Grove Rd., Emergency Medical Response
6:22 p.m., 7900 Blk S. Greenwich Rd. E., Motor Vehicle Accident
9:19 a.m., 400 Blk N. Kokomo Ave., Emergency Medical Response
August 18
10:39 p.m., 1100 Blk N. Timberleaf Ave., Emergency Medical Response
5:39 p.m., 1800 Blk E. Osage Rd., Emergency Medical Response
4:00 p.m., 1700 Blk E. Pinion Rd., Assist Citizen
1:13 p.m., 1300 Blk W. Meadowlark Blvd., Assist Citizen
August 17
10:47 p.m., 400 Blk N. Derby Ave., Emergency Medical Response
8:37 p.m., 700 Blk N. Klein Cir., Emergency Medical Response
6:52 p.m., 1500 Blk E. Patriot Ave., Emergency Medical Response
3:49 p.m., 15200 Blk E. 63rd St. S., Motor Vehicle Accident
12:56 a.m., 2200 Blk E. Walnut Creek Ct., Assist Citizen
12:15 p.m., 200 Blk S. Willow Dr., Emergency Medical Response
12:03 p.m., 1500 Blk E. Virginia St., Emergency Medical Response
6:55 a.m., 1200 Blk N. N. Briarwood Rd., Emergency Medical Response
5:03 a.m., 1800 Blk E. Osage Rd., Emergency Medical Response
August 16
4:05 p.m., 2200 Blk E. Walnut Creek Ct., Emergency Medical Response
2:30 p.m., 700 Blk N. Klein Cir., Emergency Medical Response
1:32 p.m., 800 Blk N. El Paso Dr., Emergency Medical Response
10:02 a.m., 8000 Blk S. Hillside Ct., Emergency Medical Response
August 15
6:12 p.m., 600 Blk N. Bel Rue St., Emergency Medical Response
10:23 a.m., 1700 Blk E. Osage Rd., Emergency Medical Response
August 14
11:17 p.m., 2400 Blk E. Madison Ave., Assist Citizen
7:56 p.m., 100 Blk E. Oak Meadows Rd., Emergency Medical Response
2:58 p.m., 1900 Blk E. James St., Lock In
11:30 a.m., 600 Blk S. Buckner St., Emergency Medical Response
10:23 a.m., 1500 Blk N. Rock Rd., Motor Vehicle Accident
August 13
10:32 a.m., 400 Blk N. Derby Ave., Emergency Medical Response
10:11 a.m., 4100 Blk E. Cresthill, Emergency Medical Response