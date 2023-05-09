May 6
10:57 p.m., 1700 Blk E. Walnut Grove Rd., Emergency Medical Response
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 64F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 64F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: May 9, 2023 @ 4:28 pm
May 6
10:57 p.m., 1700 Blk E. Walnut Grove Rd., Emergency Medical Response
7:51 p.m., 1700 Blk N. Overlook Dr., Electrical Issue
4:01 p.m., 1800 E. Osage Rd., Emergency Medical Response
May 5
6:03 p.m., 400 Blk E. Derby Hills Dr., Emergency Medical Response
5:15 p.m., 1500 Blk N. Buckner St., Motor Vehicle Accident
3:15 p.m., 900 Blk S. Honeybrook Ln., Emergency Medical Response
1:53 p.m., 2200 N. Woodlawn Blvd., Vehicle Fire
May 4
5:41 p.m., 900 Blk N. Brook Forest Rd., Emergency Medical Response
4:54 p.m., 2100 Blk Quail Hollow Rd., Emergency Medical Response
11:42 a.m., 200 Blk W. Greenway St., Emergency Medical Response
11:14 a.m., 400 Blk S. Georgie Ave., Assist Citizen
7:04 a.m., 200 Blk E. Springdale St., Power Line Down
May 3
7:41 p.m., 600 Songbird Ct., Cooking Fire
5:23 p.m., 9500 Blk E. 63rd St. S. , Motor Vehicle Accident
3:23 p.m., 100 Blk W. Emma St., Emergency Medical Response
2:45 p.m., 1700 Blk E. Walnut Grove Rd., Emergency Medical Response
2:15 p.m., 1300 Blk E. Meadowlark Rd., Emergency Medical Response
1:43 p.m., 6905 E. 95th St. S., Grass Fire
11:53 a.m., 1000 Blk E. Mosswood Ct., Emergency Medical Response
11:38 a.m., 7300 Blk E. 85th St. S., Emergency Medical Response
9:51 a.m., 1400 Blk N. Broadway Rd., Peck, Motor Vehicle Accident
9:14 a.m., 400 Blk S. Derby Ave., Emergency Medical Response
8:00 a.m., 3100 Blk N. Rock Rd., Assist Citizen
May 2
3:31 p.m., 900 Blk N. Lakeview Dr., Gas Leak
11:36 a.m., 1300 Blk N. Hamilton, Emergency Medical Response
May 1
9:04 p.m., 1000 Blk Pointer Ln., Assist Citizen
1:57 p.m., 200 Blk W. Market St., Gas Leak
11:57 a.m., 1700 Blk N. Rock Rd., Motor Vehicle Accident
11:55 a.m., 2100 Blk E. Tall Tree Rd., Assist Citizen
8:36 a.m., 1200 Blk E. Lookout St., Emergency Medical Response
12:28 a.m., 1200 Blk E. Lookout St., Emergency Medical Response
Apr. 30
5:34 p.m., 1400 Blk E. Cresthill, Emergency Medical Response
4:38 p.m., 700 Blk S. Riverview Ave., Emergency Medical Response
1:23 a.m., 1700 Blk E. Oxford Ct., Emergency Medical Response