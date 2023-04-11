April 7
7:09 p.m., 6300 S. Madison St., Wichita, Building Fire
April 7
7:09 p.m., 6300 S. Madison St., Wichita, Building Fire
10:47 p.m., 1300 Blk N. El Paso Dr., Emergency Medical Response
10:15 p.m., 200 Blk E. Derby Hills Dr., Assist Citizen
12:04 p.m., 5640 S. 103rd St. E., Building Fire
9:59 a.m., 2131 E. 103rd St. S., Authorized Burning
8:38 a.m., 1600 Blk N. Rock Rd., Emergency Medical Response
April 6
6:43 p.m., E. 47th St. S. & S. Southeast Blvd., Motor Vehicle Accident
4:09 p.m., 700 Blk E. Madison Ave., Emergency Medical Response
2:23 p.m., 200 Blk N. Brook Forest Rd., Emergency Medical Response
1:13 p.m., 1200 Blk N. Briarwood Rd., Assist Citizen
12:08 p.m., 1200 Blk E. Lookout St., Assist Citizen
8:54 a.m., 1300 Blk N. Dry Creek Dr., Emergency Medical Response
8:51 a.m., 1700 Blk E. Walnut Grove Rd., Emergency Medical Response
3:09 a.m., 800 Blk English Ct., Emergency Medical Response
April 5
11:38 p.m., 2600 Blk N. Rock Rd., Assist Citizen
8:55 p.m., 340 E. Rock Rd. Ct., Mulvane, Building Fire
6:20 p.m., 1000 Blk E. James, Assist Citizen
8:35 a.m., 1700 Blk E. Walnut Grove Rd., Emergency Medical Response
8:00 a.m., 1500 Blk E. Tall Tree Rd., Assist Citizen
April 4
8:41 p.m., 5800 Blk S. Preston Trail, Assist Citizen
7:19 p.m., 1719 E. Patriot Ave., Brush Fire
7:14 p.m., 1400 Blk E. Kay St., Emergency Medical Response
2:17 p.m., 700 Blk N. Klein Cir., Emergency Medical Response
12:47 a.m.,1800 Blk N. Newberry Cir., Emergency Medical Response
12:40 a.m., 1300 Blk E. Deer Trail St., Emergency Medical Response
April 3
10:38 p.m., 200 Blk S. Kokomo Ave., Carbon Monoxide Incident
9:49 p.m., 1300 Blk N. Buckner St., Emergency Medical Response
3:22 p.m., 9100 Blk S. Broadway, Haysville, Motor Vehicle Accident
April 2
2:37 p.m., 2100 Blk E. Tall Tree Rd., Assist Citizen
12:55 p.m.,1500 Blk E. Tall Tree Rd., Emergency Medical Response
5:54 a.m., 500 Blk S. Rock Rd., Emergency Medical Response
8:18 a.m., 2100 Blk E. Tall Tree Rd., Emergency Medical Response