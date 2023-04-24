Apr. 22
8:28 p.m., 1400 Blk N. Hamilton Dr., Emergency Medical Response
Apr. 22
8:28 p.m., 1400 Blk N. Hamilton Dr., Emergency Medical Response
7:35 p.m., 400 Blk N. Derby Ave., Electrical Issue
5:29 a.m., 1300 Blk E. Evergreen Ln., Assist Citizen
12:30 a.m., 1300 Blk E. Evergreen Ln., Assist Citizen
Apr. 21
8:50 p.m., 330 S.E. Louis Dr., Mulvane, Grass Fire
6:25 p.m., 1500 Blk E. Tall Tree Rd., Emergency Medical Response
2:21 p.m., 2100 Blk E. Tall Tree Rd., Emergency Medical Response
1:20 p.m., 8000 Blk S. Greenwich Rd., Motor Vehicle Accident
12:58 p.m., 6100 Blk S. Southeast Blvd., Motor Vehicle Accident
12:54 p.m., 1500 Blk. E. Maple, Assist Citizen
11:53 a.m., 400 Blk N. Westview Dr., Smoke Removal
Apr. 20
6:23 p.m., 509 S. Westview Dr., Brush Fire
3:57 p.m., 100 Blk. E. Market, Assist Police
11:20 a.m., 1400 Blk E. Patriot Ave., Emergency Medical Response
9:29 a.m., 1200 Blk N. Buckner St., Emergency Medical Response
5:44 a.m., 900 Blk E. Waters Edge St., Assist Citizen
Apr. 19
2:26 p.m., 15025 S. 59th St. S., Grass Fire
1:07 p.m., 600 Blk S. Kokomo Ave., Emergency Medical Response
10:54 a.m., 600 Blk S. Woodlawn Blvd., Emergency Medical Response
10:35 a.m., 2100 Blk N. Rock Rd., Lock In
9:36 a.m., 1300 Blk N. El Paso Dr., Emergency Medical Response
8:07 a.m., 1100 Blk S. Woodlawn Heights Ct., Emergency Medical Response
7:49 a.m., 200 Blk E. Derby Hills Dr., Assist Citizen
Apr. 18
7:11 p.m., 2400 Blk N. Nelson Dr., Emergency Medical Response
3:39 p.m., 103 W. Patriot Ave., Brush Fire
3:12 p.m., 300 Blk S. Woodlawn Ave. Assist Citizen
12:02 p.m., 400 Blk N. Westview Dr., Emergency Medical Response
Apr. 17
4:33 p.m., 4113 E. Jonquil, Wichita, Building Fire
3:06 p.m., 9000 Blk E. 87th St. S., Emergency Medical Response
8:13 a.m., 700 Blk N. Klein Cir., Emergency Medical Response
6:55 a.m., 1300 Blk N. Broadmoor, Gas Leak
5:56 a.m., 430 N. Derby Ave., Building Fire
Apr. 16
5:42 p.m., 400 Blk N. Westview Dr., Emergency Medical Response